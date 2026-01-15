Halsey Brings Out Special Guest to Perform Emo Throwback at New York Tour Stop

Halsey took off on her “Back to Badlands” tour in October 2025, traveling steadily through the fall and into the new year. The international tour celebrates the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Badlands, as well as her entire career to date.

At the January 14, 2026, show at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, Halsey surprised fans with a demonstration of old school emo spirit. For all that Halsey is usually pigeonholed into an alt-pop category, her tastes are usually varied. She notably showcased this on social media when promoting her 2024 album The Great Impersonator, taking on the iconic likenesses of her musical inspirations. There, she dressed up as everyone from PJ Harvey and Amy Lee to Bruce Springsteen and Dolly Parton.

In New York, however, Halsey took it back to 2002 when she brought out Taking Back Sunday frontman Adam Lazzara. The two performed a rousing rendition of the band’s iconic hit “Cute Without the ‘E’ (Cut From the Team)”. With impressive harmonies and starstruck looks, they no doubt left fans feeling nostalgic and misty-eyed.

Halsey Performs Debut Album ‘Badlands’ in Full on Anniversary Tour

Adam Lazzara joined Halsey on stage in New York last night to perform Cute Without The 'E' (Cut From The Team)!



Adam Lazzara joined Halsey on stage in New York last night to perform Cute Without The 'E' (Cut From The Team)!

In videos taken by fans in the packed crowd, Halsey and Taking Back Sunday frontman Adam Lazzara perform with full energy. Halsey looks ready to start a mosh pit, jumping and swinging her arms. She incites the crowd to get excited before taking a jog across the stage. Overall, it’s a delightful show of energy from the singer, who has often been open with fans about her health struggles.

Halsey didn’t just surprise fans with one special guest at this show, however. She also brought out Lauren Mayberry from CHVRCHES, who assisted on a rendition of her own song “The Mother We Share”.

In a fan-captured video, the two perform on a raised catwalk in front of a huge backdrop of what looks like TV static. The lights undulate between purple, blue, and pink, and the performance is an unfussy, no-frills affair. But that suits the two performers just fine, with their vocals and personalities taking center stage.

Halsey’s “Back to Badlands” tour continues through the rest of January and into February. In celebration of the album, she’s performing the full tracklist, along with other songs from her discography. Fans are also keeping tabs on encore and surprise songs. The tour concludes in Melbourne, Australia, on February 20.

