Hasselback Potatoes Recipe

Servings: 2

Ingredients

1 pound potatoes

olive oil

sprig of rosemary

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350º F (180º C).

2. Clean the potatoes (no need to peel them). Use a knife to make crosswise slits all along each potato, cutting about 3/4 of the way down. Place potatoes in an oven-proof dish.

3. Stuff slits with a few sprigs of rosemary and drizzle olive oil over each potato. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

4. Roast potatoes for 50 minutes, until the potatoes are cooked through and the tops are crispy and brown.

