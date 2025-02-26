‘Haste: Broken Worlds’ Feels Like ‘Sonic’ Mixed With ‘Tiny Wings’, and It’s the Coolest Thing I’ve Played in a Minute (Demo Impressions)

While watching Haste: Broken Worlds continue to evolve and grow, I’ve been patiently waiting for the day that I could finally dive in and give this one a try for myself. And I’m so glad that I finally got to do so. The gorgeous art, mixed with the incredible sense of speed, made this one that instantly scratched a very specific itch in the back of my mind. While it may have taken a moment to get my bearings? Haste: Broken Worlds is one of those games I won’t be able to shut up about once it releases. Do yourself a favor and download the demo right now to see what I’m talking about. It’s shocking how good this is, even for a demo.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Wait, Wait, Wait… ‘Haste: Broken Worlds’ Is a Roguelike, but Plays Like a ‘Sonic’ Game? Sign Me Right Up

Okay, hear me out. Combine the speed of a Burnout game with the physics-based momentum of something like Tiny Wings, and you’ve got the most basic description of Haste: Broken Worlds. But then, take those two things, throw them in a blender with a beautiful art style, a fantastic soundtrack, and a “choose-your-path” map that lets you decide where you’re going next, and you’re ready to rock and roll.

Haste: Broken Worlds feels like poetry in motion to play. It’s so crisp and smooth, with each level allowing me unadulterated exploration paths that I can veer off into. Sure, ultimately, the goal is to get to the portal and move to the next stage. But its fluid pace makes every stage feel like its own special adventure. It’s a beautiful sight to behold and runs like a dream on my PC. This is going to be a supreme time sucker once I can download the full game, I can say that much already.

While the demo is short, it’s infinitely replayable. I’ve already done two full clears of the map at this point, and I need more. I want more. I need Haste: Broken Worlds in my life, and I can’t wait to see what else the development team is working on behind the scenes. This one hits right and has the technical ability behind it to make it sing.