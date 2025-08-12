Hatebreed Guitarist Wayne Lozinak Is Recovering From Surgery To Remove a Brain Tumor, Shares Photo of His Stitched-up Cranium

Almost two months after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, Hatebreed guitarist Wayne Lozinak has shared an update on how he’s recovering from surgery, including a photo of his head all stitched up from the procedure.

“Hello, everyone! I’m finally home. Last week was rough! But I’m getting better every day,” he wrote in the social media post. “Gonna be a while before I get fully recovered, but it’s going good! I want to thank you all for all the messages. I didn’t have my phone in the hospital, so that’s why I didn’t respond. Just started to look over them today. I really appreciate it! Made me feel good!”

Videos by VICE

He then went on to thank his partner, Kat Nacario, and medical team for all their support in helping him heal, finally adding: “Thanks again, for all the messages! Onward & upward!”

Earlier this summer, Hatebreed was over in Europe for the Download Festival when Lozinak’s bandmates said he “began experiencing mild symptoms that raised concerns of a possible stroke.”

This happened on June 14, so “out of an abundance of caution, he sought medical attention the following day upon arriving in Lille, France,” the band added in a social media post. “After undergoing a CT scan at the ER, doctors discovered a brain tumor, leading to his immediate admission for further testing.”

“Following a thorough 24-hour evaluation, including an MRI, it was determined that the tumor is a benign meningioma—a slow-growing mass that has likely been present for years,” Hatebreed’s post continued. “We are immensely relieved that Wayne’s diagnosis is the best possible outcome given the circumstances.”

The band then explained, “Wayne will be returning to the U.S. to prepare for surgery and focus on rest and recovery. His strength and resilience remain unwavering, and he is determined to return to Hatebreed as soon as he is able. We appreciate all the love and support from fans, friends, and the music community during this time.”

Thankfully, Lozinak seems to have come through his surgery and is on the road to recovery.