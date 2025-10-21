HBO Max Is Raising Its Prices—Again

For the third time in three years, HBO is raising the price of its streaming service. After wisely re-rebranding itself back to HBO Max earlier this year, HBO Max has taken its name to heart and is raising the prices on all three subscription tiers.

It’s not a huge amount, but if you’ve ever heard of the expression, “death by a thousand cuts,” you’ll know that it adds up.

Videos by VICE

HBO Max: The Latest in a Long Line of Price Increases

Streaming has gotten awfully pricey. This year, we’ve seen prices increase for Netflix, Apple TV, and Peacock. HBO Max is in good company by jumping on the bandwagon, as they’ve announced price increases that take effect immediately.

HBO Max’s Basic tier creeps up from $10 per month to $11 per month. This is the cheapest tier that lets you stream on two devices simultaneously, but only up to 1080p resolution.

The Standard tier rises a little more, from $17 to $18.50 per month. You’re still limited to 1080p resolution, which is unreasonable on HBO’s part. This is 2025, people. For this money, you should get to stream 4K, even if it’s just on one device.

As it is, though, no luck. You’re stuck to streaming concurrently on two devices on the Standard plan, too, but you can download up to 30 movies or TV episodes, and you don’t have to suffer through ad breaks.

The Premium tier is the one to get if you want to watch in 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos, which is an audio format used by high-end sound systems. It’ll cost you, though. It was already charging a premium price at $21 per month. Now it’s $23 per month.

You can watch on up to four screens, but only two of them can be for sports. You get up to 100 downloads.

HBO Max is one of my most-watched streaming channels. It’s not a bargain, though. Now, it’s even less of one. And if you think you’ll just outsmart HBO by sharing an account with a buddy, think again. HBO nipped that one in the bud this year, too.