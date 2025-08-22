Apple TV+ Raised Prices Without Warning—and People Are Livid

Apple shocked a lot of folks on Thursday, August 21, when they provided an exceedingly brief statement to Reuters that they would be raising the monthly subscription price of the Apple TV+ streaming service (distinct from the Apple TV device) from $10 to $13.

We’re no strangers to price hikes among streaming services. Netflix raised its prices earlier this year, and then Peacock followed suit last month.

What shocked people was that Apple TV+ did so with no advanced warning. Usually, when one of these streaming services announces a price increase, they do so with at least a few weeks’ notice, ostensibly to give people the chance to hurry up and subscribe at the outgoing, lower rate.

No luck this time, and people aren’t pleased with the unceasing onslaught of prices being raised on, well, damn near everything these days, streaming services included.

The new, $13-per-month rate is for new subscribers, as Reuters reported. Those who already have an active subscription to Apple TV+ will have the new rate go into effect “within 30 days of their next renewal date,” as reported by TechRadar.

Details aren’t exactly flowing freely at this point, but if you’re currently on a monthly subscription to Apple TV+, your next renewal date is, well, a month from the last time they charged your card. So it’s not much of a delay.

Just enough warning for angry people to cancel their subscriptions, it turns out. So while the annual subscription remains unchanged at $99 per year, you have some options if you don’t want to commit to a year-long subscription, or if you’re just angry at Apple enough to cancel and get your viewing elsewhere.

HBO Max is one channel I rarely pause or cancel, as is Hulu. And while Peacock has also recently seen its own price-jump drama, I’ve been pleasantly surprised at the number of good shows and movies available (I’m currently a subscriber to that, too).

At least you’re not short of options for an Apple TV+ replacement.