‘Hello Kitty Island Adventure’ Ups Its Cozy Game With a Major Update

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a popular cozy game with most of VICE Games’ squad! (My girlfriend hates it, but that’s an article for another day.) Not content with simply being a Sanrio cash-grab, Hello Kitty Island Adventure has quite a bit of depth to its gameplay loop! So, developer Sunblink had to capitalize on the game’s forward momentum. With the upcoming first major update, players will enjoy many requested QoL features and fixes!

Friends, Furniture, and Frozen Peaks

We’re currently working on the Hello Kitty Island Adventure Content Update 1 for Switch and PC! This FREE update will include highly requested QoL features like Furniture Stacking (which lets you place multiple items on tables, multiple items on mannequins, furniture on top of furniture, rugs on floors, and more) and Call Friend (so you can companion from anywhere), the expansions to Icy Peak (Blizzard Peak and Snowy Village), and lots of friend content, from bestie quests to character furniture sets.

For those familiar with the Apple Arcade version, this update will bring Switch/PC players up to parity with the 2.4 update, minus all second island content (aka no City Town).

We anticipate releasing CU1 sometime this Spring, but will confirm and provide more specifics at a later date.

‘Hello Kitty Island Adventure’ — Making Friendship Player-Friendlier

In an effort to address some confusing/frustrating UX around gifting friends, we are re-tuning friendship XP and gifts so that the number of hearts on a gift correlates with the amount of friendship and return gifts you receive. To enable this, we’ve made a few under the hood changes, including:

+1 bonus for ❤️❤️ gifts

+2 bonus for ❤️❤️❤️ gifts

Non-preferred tags each contribute a single point

Upgrades to some tags, including the Chocolate Item Tag (common→uncommon), the Fruit Item Tag (common→uncommon), and the Mochi Item Tag (common→rare)

With these Hello Kitty Island Adventure changes, two and three heart gifts will see a global increase in efficacy, which should help improve both mid and late game gifting, all while making the mechanic much simpler to understand. This resolves nearly all discrepancies where gifts of a lower heart value could potentially have more benefit to friendship.

This rebalance will go live first in the 2.4 Update on Arcade, (and therefore be part of CU1 for Switch/PC). We will continue to evaluate game balance going forward and make additional minor adjustments.

Screenshot: Sunblink

‘Hello Kitty Island Adventure’ Real-Time Elements

We’ve been reading the feedback on time-gating and mid-game progression and are currently investigating several approaches to assist with this (and make the game better for everyone). While the core gameplay loop is not in scope to change, we are evaluating cost/benefit of the following adjustments. THIS IS IN NO WAY A GUARANTEE that they will be implemented.