PREMIERE: This New Helms Alee Track,”Tit to Toe,” Is Weird Stadium Rock for Music Nerds

Helms Alee is a difficult band to describe. You’ve got to make mention of their big fat math rock crush, of course, as well as their penchant for dark, spidery pop, and the urgent grooves bubbling up underneath. There’s the matter of how heavy the riffs are, and of how heavily the atmosphere sits atop them, and that’s without even getting into the vocals, a triple—triple!—harmonic assault punctuated by well-placed roars.

It’s smart, nerdy, weird music, but the strangest thing about it isn’t its quirky rhythms or offbeat approach—it’s that you could easily imagine hearing it blasting through an arena. Helms Alee is stadium rock for music nerds, as their new album, Stillicide, shows.

Recorded with Kurt Ballou, Stillicide, is out September 2 on Sargent House, and we’re premiering the first single, “Tit to Toe,” below.







Helms Alee will be hitting the road this summer and beyond for a slew of dates with the Melvins and with Russian Circles; check out the dates below!

Jun 25 Portland, OR – B Side Tavern

————————————————–

with MELVINS unless noted *

Aug 03 Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar & Billiards

Aug 04 Flagstaff, AZ – The Green Room

Aug 06 Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre

Aug 07 Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre

Aug 09 Sioux Falls, SD – The District

Aug 10 Fargo, ND – The Aquarium (Dempsey’s Upstairs)

Aug 12 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

Aug 13 Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock *

Aug 14 Rock Island – Rock Island Brewing Company

Aug 15 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

Aug 16 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

Aug 17 St. Louis, MO – The Firebird

Aug 18 Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

Aug 19 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theatre

Aug 20 Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme

Aug 22 Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

Aug 23 Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater

Aug 24 Buffalo, NY – Iron Works –

Aug 26 Syracuse, NY – The Westcott Theater

Aug 27 Northampton, MA – Pearl Street

Aug 28 Hamden, CT – The Ballroom at The Outer Space

Aug 29 Providence, RI – Fete Ballroom

Aug 31 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

Sep 01 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Sep 02 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter *

Sep 05 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

Sep 06 Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend

Sep 07 Charleston, SC – Music Farm

Sep 08 Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits

Sep 10 Baton Rouge, LA – Spanish Moon

Sep 11 Jackson, MS – Duling Hall

Sep 12 Memphis, TN – Hi-Tone

Sep 13 Little Rock, AR – Metroplex

Sep 14 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

Sep 15 Oklahoma City, OK – The ACM @ UCO Performance Lab

Sep 16 Norman, OK – Opolis

Sep 17 Austin, TX – The Sidewinder

Sep 18 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

Sep 20 El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

Sep 21 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

———————————————-

with RUSSIAN CIRCLES

Sep 23-24 Cincinnati, OH @ Midpoint Music Fest

Sep 25 Detroit, MI – El Club

Sep 26 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

Sep 28 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Sep 30 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

Oct 01 Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel

Oct 02 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

Oct 04 Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

Oct 05 Birmingham, AL – Saturn

Oct 06 Baton Rouge, LA – Spanish Moon

Oct 07 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Studio

Oct 08 Austin, TX – Barracuda

Oct 09 Dallas, TX – RBC