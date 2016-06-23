PREMIERE: This New Helms Alee Track,”Tit to Toe,” Is Weird Stadium Rock for Music Nerds

Helms Alee is a difficult band to describe. You’ve got to make mention of their big fat math rock crush, of course, as well as their penchant for dark, spidery pop, and the urgent grooves bubbling up underneath. There’s the matter of how heavy the riffs are, and of how heavily the atmosphere sits atop them, and that’s without even getting into the vocals, a triple—triple!—harmonic assault punctuated by well-placed roars.
It’s smart, nerdy, weird music, but the strangest thing about it isn’t its quirky rhythms or offbeat approach—it’s that you could easily imagine hearing it blasting through an arena. Helms Alee is stadium rock for music nerds, as their new album, Stillicide, shows.
Helms Alee will be hitting the road this summer and beyond for a slew of dates with the Melvins and with Russian Circles; check out the dates below!
Jun 25 Portland, OR – B Side Tavern
————————————————–
with MELVINS unless noted *
Aug 03 Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar & Billiards
Aug 04 Flagstaff, AZ – The Green Room
Aug 06 Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre
Aug 07 Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre
Aug 09 Sioux Falls, SD – The District
Aug 10 Fargo, ND – The Aquarium (Dempsey’s Upstairs)
Aug 12 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *
Aug 13 Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock *
Aug 14 Rock Island – Rock Island Brewing Company
Aug 15 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
Aug 16 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
Aug 17 St. Louis, MO – The Firebird
Aug 18 Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
Aug 19 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theatre
Aug 20 Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme
Aug 22 Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar
Aug 23 Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater
Aug 24 Buffalo, NY – Iron Works –
Aug 26 Syracuse, NY – The Westcott Theater
Aug 27 Northampton, MA – Pearl Street
Aug 28 Hamden, CT – The Ballroom at The Outer Space
Aug 29 Providence, RI – Fete Ballroom
Aug 31 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
Sep 01 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
Sep 02 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter *
Sep 05 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club
Sep 06 Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend
Sep 07 Charleston, SC – Music Farm
Sep 08 Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits
Sep 10 Baton Rouge, LA – Spanish Moon
Sep 11 Jackson, MS – Duling Hall
Sep 12 Memphis, TN – Hi-Tone
Sep 13 Little Rock, AR – Metroplex
Sep 14 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
Sep 15 Oklahoma City, OK – The ACM @ UCO Performance Lab
Sep 16 Norman, OK – Opolis
Sep 17 Austin, TX – The Sidewinder
Sep 18 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
Sep 20 El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
Sep 21 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
———————————————-
with RUSSIAN CIRCLES
Sep 23-24 Cincinnati, OH @ Midpoint Music Fest
Sep 25 Detroit, MI – El Club
Sep 26 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
Sep 28 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Sep 30 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
Oct 01 Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel
Oct 02 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
Oct 04 Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5
Oct 05 Birmingham, AL – Saturn
Oct 06 Baton Rouge, LA – Spanish Moon
Oct 07 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Studio
Oct 08 Austin, TX – Barracuda
Oct 09 Dallas, TX – RBC