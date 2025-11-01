‘Her Parents Were Willing to Let Her Get Spit On’: Cam’ron Recalls Most Memorable Scene in Cult Classic ‘Killa Season’

When most people think of Cam’ron and his acting, they typically remember Paid in Full. It was a deliciously evil performance from the Harlem rapper, endless quotables and tons of charisma. But the cult classic in the Killa Cam filmography is Killa Season. The film goes in tandem with his album of the same name. There’s one scene in particular that fans of the film always reference where Cam, in a fit of rage after his niece gets shot, spits on a little girl. It’s absurd and hilarious, and now he’s opening up about the scene.

Recently, Cam’ron spoke on the The Good Talk Show Podcast, where he gives context behind the ridiculous scene. Regardless, he admits that it was all his idea. “But I didn’t spit on that girl. A lot of people think that I cheated that scene. But you know what was crazy, her parents were willing to let her get spit on,” Cam reveals.

Videos by VICE

Cam’ron opens up about The Infamous Scene in Killa Season

How much would parents have to accept to allow that on their little child actor? Killa can’t quite pinpoint the number but it was accounted for in all of the film’s expenses. “I don’t remember. It was in the budget though,” he explained. “But that scene was, you know, set up like, he shot my niece or whatever in the movie, and I was going to get back revenge on him. But I didn’t want to kill the little girl,” Cam’ron explains.

“So, you know, we’re about to shoot the scene and the girl is probably 6 or 7. They’re like, okay, she’s ready, and I was like, okay, let me cheat it. They’re like, ‘You not gonna spit on her?’ I’m like, ‘Nah, I’m not going to spit on your daughter.’ But if you look at it, there’s a way to cheat it,” Cam’ron continues.

The little girl, however, begs to differ. Now an adult, she loves that the scene is all in good jokes but doesn’t cosign claiming her parents were okay with her being spat on. “I am the little girl in the video and Cam to be f***ing forreal!” she comments. “ANYBODY who knows me or knows my parents know never in a million years would they give consent for me to be spit on for any amount of money. I don’t speak too much when this scene goes around ’cause it’s entertainment it’s funny, I still laugh but that part? Y’all got me fucked up.”

