“The One Time I Would Say That I Convincingly Lost”: Cam’ron Recalls Losing a Rap Battle in Harlem to This Hip-Hop Legend

Battle rap is an institution in hip-hop culture. A lot of the great rappers in the past got their starts battle-rapping on street corners, honing their craft. This is especially evident in New York, the mecca of culture. Rappers in all different boroughs across the Empire State would compete to prove who was the best of the best. Cam’ron was one of those rappers once upon a time, and let him tell it, he was one of the best. However, there was one legend in Harlem that even he would admit that he lost against in a battle.

Recently, Cam spoke on The GoodTalk Show, where they asked about the craziest battle he ever saw in Harlem. Naturally, this launches Cam’ron into reminiscing about those good ol’ days. But it also made him remember the one time he felt like someone had bested him in a battle.

Videos by VICE

Cam’Ron Reveals The Rap Legend That Beat Him in a Rap Battle

“We won all the battles ‘cause [it] used to be me, Bloodshed—God bless the dead—and Mase,” Killa Cam recalls. “We would go battle n***as all all over everywhere. And the one time I would say that I convincingly lost. I’ll tell you this much. … We went to battle these n***as and it was a three on three, and Mase and Blood killed the n***as [they were] battling. And I got killed that day.”

“The person I actually lost to was G. Dep. Young G. Dep,” Cam’ron reveals. “G. Dep killed me that day. He wasn’t G. Dep then and I wasn’t Killa Cam, as everybody knows. But that day, I was unaware that that n***a was going to come with all that shit. And I will admit that he caught me that day.”

G. Dep eventually caught wind of what Cam’ron said and joked that eventually Cam got one up on him in the end. “Praise the Creator!!! Peace and continued blessings! Yea, and a few years later when I came home from doing that skid bid in 1997 and you gave me the peace sign out of the sunroof of the orange S500 Benz, you caught me right back that day! haha Salute, champion,” he comments on Instagram.

Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images