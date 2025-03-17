Mase Said He’d Consider Visiting Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in Jail

Diddy and Mase might have somewhat of a tumultuous relationship over the years, but that doesn’t mean the Bad Boy Records founder’s former protege would abandon him during his current imprisonment.

During a recent episode of Mase and Cam’ron’s sports talk show, It Is What It Is, the topic of Mase’s relationship with Diddy came up leading the “Feels So Good” rapper to confess, “I mean, if my name was on the list, I’d go visit Puff, you know? Yeah, I would visit him, make sure he was good.”

In response, Cam’ron inquired why the pair didn’t see one another more before Diddy was locked up, alluding to infamous tensions in the Bad Boy empire.

“These are the times when you need people to check up and make sure you’re good, you know? And not that I condone anything that they’re alleging him to have done,” Mase replied, via Hot New Hip-Hop. “It’s just, until they prove it, you kind of want to make sure that you don’t be like one of those people that somebody did good for you.

“He didn’t do all bad, he did some good,” Mase went on to say. “Definitely did some good. […] Yeah, I ain’t talking about the tape stuff and all of that. giving me an opportunity. As a personal class, I don’t know [if he’s innocent].”

Mase finally added: “JD [most likely Jermaine Dupri] put more money in my pocket, laughs but Puff definitely gave me an opportunity. [Me getting money from Dupri due to the Diddy connection] definitely got something to do with it.”

Diddy is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and has been denied bail multiple times. His trial is set to start on May 5, 2025.

Additionally, Diddy is also facing numerous civil lawsuits stemming from alleged sexual misconduct and assault.