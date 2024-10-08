Diddy’s Secret Underground Tunnel to Playboy Mansion: Debunked

Countless victims have come forward with disturbing claims against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

One particular claim ended up being false, though. While Combs is in jail awaiting trial for alleged sex trafficking, stories circulated on social media accusing the rapper of having secret underground tunnels under his home, with some leading to the Playboy Mansion or Michael Jackson’s house. The theory has been debunked.

Videos by VICE

Diddy’s underground tunnels

The rumor started when someone created a fake CNN TV screenshot reading “Underground tunnels found at Diddy’s L.A. home,” making it seem like a real news story. From there, the Internet—as it does—ran with the idea like a plausible conspiracy theory.

Many commented on the underground swimming tunnel attached to the rapper’s pool, claiming it led to other locations and was used for nefarious purposes. But the tunnel was featured in various real estate listings. Photos and videos of the property, law enforcement searches, and construction records all discredit this theory.

the latest accusations against diddy

Combs was recently hit with 120 new sexual assault allegations, with one of the alleged victims being only 9 years old at the time of the incident.

This is on top of the federal charges against him, which U.S. Attorney Damian Williams described this way: “As alleged in the Indictment, for years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice.”

Combs faces anywhere from 15 years to life in prison if convicted—and he won’t be receiving any special treatment, regardless of his status.