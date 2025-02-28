Diddy Accused of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Contestant on His Reality Show

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a slew of new lawsuits, including one that alleges he repeatedly sexually assaulted a female contestant on his former reality show I Want To Work For Diddy.

NME reports that Kendra Haffoney filed a lawsuit on Feb. 27, in New York, claiming Diddy assaulted her when she was a contestant on the first season of Diddy’s VH1 series back in 2007.

According to the lawsuit, Haffoney alleges that she did not interact with Diddy much at first, but over time she began to wind up around him more and more. She says that she was eventually invited to an afterparty where she was given a drink and taken to be near Diddy

Diddy Allegedly Drugged Kendra Haffoney Before Sexually Assaulting Her

Haffoney believes the drink was drugged because she began feeling “delirious.” She goes on to claim that Diddy “guided [her] head down to have her perform oral sex on him,” and that the contents of the drink left her feeling unable to fight back.

“Plaintiff wanted to leave,” the lawsuit states, “but as the oral sex with Diddy continued, she felt her body getting weak and she ultimately passed out.” Haffoney says that she finally came to and discovered that she was in the I Want to Work for Diddy cast house, with Combs sitting on the bed with her.

“She knew that she had been drugged with something, she felt weak, and her vaginal area felt sore,” the lawsuit continues. “Plaintiff knew she had been sexually assaulted, raped, but did not know what to say or who to speak with, was ashamed, confused, degraded, humiliated, and shocked, so she suffered in silence and continued on the show.”

Haffoney goes on to allege that after she flew with the rest of the I Want to Work for Diddy cast to Los Angeles for further filming, she was subjected to “additional acts of sexual assault and misconduct” by Diddy. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, and is also suing VH1 and Bad Boy Entertainment.

Diddy is currently behind bars on Sex Crime Charges

Diddy is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and has been denied bail multiple times. His trial is set to start on May 5, 2025.

Additionally, Diddy is also facing numerous civil lawsuits stemming from alleged sexual misconduct and assault.