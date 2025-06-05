Here’s a Super Cute Hololive Idle Game. It’s Out on Steam Today. Go Nuts

When it comes to VTuber fangames, Hololive-themed titles are nothing new. Idol Showdown, the free-to-play fighting game available on Steam? Every Hololive fan knows that one. Holo X Break? You can snag this beat-’em-up on Valve’s platform, too. And don’t get me started on the most popular VTuber fangame of all time, HoloCure. Now, there’s a new Hololive fangame coming out today. And this one is perfect for VTuber fans who want to keep their computers running all night on their oshi’s behalf.

Holoidle by Kindred Interactive is exactly what it sounds like: A Hololive idle game, themed entirely around streaming. Choose between Houshou Marine, Mori Calliope, and legendary VTuber Gawr Gura, and collect Influence to snag upgrades. You’ll start by clicking on your stream to build Influence. Then, over time, your asset purchases will start collecting Influence for you. All the while, you’ll have to keep chat happy by kicking out ne’er-do-wells and switching up your stream activities.

Other features star beyond the clicker and idler stream portion. For example, you can headpat Gura. Which I highly recommend doing. Everyone’s favorite retired shark girl could use a little love right now.

‘Holoidle’: A Hololive love letter with interesting idle game features

Normally don’t play idle games? You might want to reconsider with Kindred Interactive’s fangame. Holoidle has a lot of love and care put into it. There are dozens of “Collab Cards” you can collect, complete with various references to past Hololive moments. These cards range in rating and rarity, and part of the game revolves around building the best card build possible to maximize your performance. Then there’s the pet-rearing system within the game, the aforementioned opportunity to give your favorite Hololive stars little headpats as you take care of them. The happier your idol is, the more Holocoins they’ll create, which will earn you more Collab Cards.

Holoidle is published by holo Indie, COVER’s official fangame label. On the surface, the game is an adorable love letter to some of the agency’s most beloved talents. But it’s also looking like an excellent idle game in its own right. See for yourself when Holoidle drops later today on Steam.