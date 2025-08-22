Here’s Every Game in the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection

Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection is high on my list of anticipated games, if only because it’s a chance to get a significant number of classic games in the series in one shot.

I am not doing the “K” thing for every word that begins with a “C.” But there are now two more games added to the Kollection thanks to a new trailer from Gamescom. And one of those games is one I know very well…

mortal kombat mythologies is back

That’s right. Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero is back in the hands of gamers. Now, in my Retro Runback of the game, I was very clear that we shouldn’t replay this game. As in, we don’t need a remake. But getting the PS1 version in this set of games?

Yeah, sign me up for all of that. I’ll give this game another run as an adult no question. What I did say is that we should run with this idea. I still think a set of solo games featuring Mortal Kombat could go crazy. We just need the right studio behind it.

I also mentioned that we would not discuss Mortal Kombat: Special Forces. Lo and behold, it rears its ugly head in this collection. To clarify, I have no desire to experience this game again. But sometimes doing things I don’t want to do for “science” is part of the game.

So yes, I will fire up Mortal Kombat: Special Forces. Maybe time has been kinder to it than I was when I was younger. Just remember: “Hov did that, so hopefully you won’t have to go through that”.

Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection still doesn’t have a release date, but is listed as coming soon. It will release on all major platforms, including the Switch 2.

