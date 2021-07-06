Here’s That New Nintendo Switch OLED Model

We’ve waited, speculated, and read countless reports about a new version of Nintendo’s massively popular Switch console, and today, Nintendo finally revealed what it is:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mHq6Y7JSmg

Nintendo’s new version of the console has been commonly referred to as the Nintendo Switch Pro, which is not the most exciting name, but Nintendo appears to have landed on an even more tame name, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

As the name suggests, the biggest difference here is a new, larger, 7 inch OLED screen. Smash Bros and Splatoon players will be thrilled to learn that the new Switch dock also allows for a direct Ethernet connection, meaning they no longer have to rely on Wi-Fi connections. The Nintendo Switch OLED Model also has a new, more sturdy looking kickstand, which I haven’t used on my existing Switch even once but good for them.

Overall, the OLED Model sounds a lot like what the Nintendo Switch Pro was rumored to be, except for one key detail. According to Nintendo video and press release, there’s no indication that the OLED model will support 4K.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is coming October 8, the same day as Metroid Dread.