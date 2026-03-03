Here’s How You Can Still Get Tickets to Hilary Duff’s Sold-Out 2026 Comeback Tour

If a sold-out Hilary Duff comeback tour was not on your 2026 bingo card, we’re right there with you.
But that’s not to say I’m not pleased to see the “Lizzie McGuire” star back in action. Who doesn’t love a triumphant comeback? Especially from a star as genuinely wholesome and likable as Duff. It’s just yet another sign that Millennial culture is roaring back in 2026. Gen Z “2016” moodboarding is at an all-time high—we’re proving our generational supremacy once and for all, and we love to see it.
Videos by VICE
Duff announced the first set of dates back in November—seemingly testing the waters—with a limited run dubbed the Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour. Well, that run sold out instantly, setting the stage for the lucky me tour, which announced February 12.
Now, the lucky me tour is selling quickly, and it’s time to think about getting your tickets while you still can. Read on to find out how, plus see the complete tour routing and get more info below.
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Hilary Duff’s lucky me tour tickets are on sale now, with many shows selling out or close to it. Your best bet to get Hilary Duff tickets now is StubHub, where you can even get tickets to sold-out shows via the secondary market.
Orders on StubHub are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
La Roux, Jade LeMac, and Lauren Spencer Smith will be in the support slot at select dates. Duff’s new album, luck… or something is out now.
Hilary Duff 2026 and 2027 tour dates
North America 2026:
05/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
05/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
06/22 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
06/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
06/27 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/28 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
06/30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
07/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
07/11 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/12 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
07/14 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
07/15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
07/23 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/25 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
07/26 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
07/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater
08/02 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann
08/12 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
08/15 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
UK & Ireland 2026:
09/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
09/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena Cardiff
09/10 – London, UK @ The O2
09/12 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
09/13 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
Australia & New Zealand 2026:
10/20 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
10/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
10/24 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
10/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
10/29 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena
North America 2027:
01/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
01/26 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
01/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
01/30 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
02/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
02/12 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes