Here’s How You Can Still Get Tickets to Hilary Duff’s Sold-Out 2026 Comeback Tour

If a sold-out Hilary Duff comeback tour was not on your 2026 bingo card, we’re right there with you.

But that’s not to say I’m not pleased to see the “Lizzie McGuire” star back in action. Who doesn’t love a triumphant comeback? Especially from a star as genuinely wholesome and likable as Duff. It’s just yet another sign that Millennial culture is roaring back in 2026. Gen Z “2016” moodboarding is at an all-time high—we’re proving our generational supremacy once and for all, and we love to see it.

Videos by VICE

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 20: Hilary Duff attends her “luck…or something” Album Celebration Event at The Grove on February 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA)

Duff announced the first set of dates back in November—seemingly testing the waters—with a limited run dubbed the Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour. Well, that run sold out instantly, setting the stage for the lucky me tour, which announced February 12.

Now, the lucky me tour is selling quickly, and it’s time to think about getting your tickets while you still can. Read on to find out how, plus see the complete tour routing and get more info below.

Hilary Duff’s lucky me tour tickets are on sale now, with many shows selling out or close to it. Your best bet to get Hilary Duff tickets now is StubHub, where you can even get tickets to sold-out shows via the secondary market.

Orders on StubHub are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

La Roux, Jade LeMac, and Lauren Spencer Smith will be in the support slot at select dates. Duff’s new album, luck… or something is out now.

North America 2026:

05/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

05/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

06/22 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

06/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

06/27 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/28 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

06/30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

07/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

07/11 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/12 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

07/14 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

07/15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

07/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

07/23 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/25 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

07/26 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

07/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater

08/02 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

08/12 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

08/15 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

UK & Ireland 2026:

09/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena Cardiff

09/10 – London, UK @ The O2

09/12 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

09/13 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

Australia & New Zealand 2026:

10/20 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

10/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

10/24 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

10/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

10/29 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena

North America 2027:

01/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

01/26 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

01/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

01/30 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

02/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

02/12 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes