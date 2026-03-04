Hole Singer Courtney Love May Have Just Teased a Reunion Tour With Bassist Melissa Auf Der Maur

Could we be getting a Courtney Love/Melissa Auf Der Maur-era Hole reunion? Well, that’s what the band’s founding frontwoman seems to have just teased over on Instagram.

On March 3, 2026, Love posted a short video clip featuring Auf der Maur posing in a couple of different outfits and showing off a ring. Notably, the iconic grunge bassist is doing a slow-motion dance as Hole’s 1998 hit song “Malibu” is playing in the background.

In her caption on the post, Love asked: “So do we tell the kids about the tour?” Auf der Maur replied in the comments, “It starts with eternal love…” I don’t know about you, but this has me hopeful about a new Hole tour, even though it’s just speculation right now.

Auf der Maur first joined Hole back in 1994, following the recording of the band’s second studio album, Live Through This. She later played on the band’s acclaimed third album, Celebrity Skin (1998). She would later join the Smashing Pumpkins, but briefly rejoined Hole around 2012.

Love and Auf der Maur seem to have mostly had a smooth relationship over the years, with the bass player once calling Love a “once-in-a-generation piece of art.” Speaking to Blast Echo in 2016, Auf der Maur reflected on the idea of a second Hole reunion, saying, “I don’t do anything for money. When I imagine us playing outdoor daytime stages to, like, beer-soaked 20-year-olds who don’t even know Hole or listen to records, that doesn’t sound healing or celebratory.”

Hole’s last album, ‘Nobody’s Daughter’, was released in 2010

She then went on to praise the band’s seminal work, and specifically the creativity of Love. “Those three albums [Pretty on the Inside, Live Through This, and Celebrity Skin] are all unique and incredible. Courtney [Love] is a once-in-a-generation piece of art. She is f***in’ incredible.”

“And, yes, her drama sometimes overshadows the power of the band,” Auf der Maur continued at the time. “The power of the band, the arc of the albums, and her performing abilities, we have it all on tape everywhere. We have proof of it, and I would love to have it in one place.”

“I support that story, and I would be happy to put it in an incredible archival package,” the bassist concluded. “But that doesn’t mean playing a thousand f***in’ festivals for money. If you wanna talk about the archives and you wanna talk about the brilliant past, then I’ll have a conversation.”