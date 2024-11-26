Holiday Stress? Get Blitzed With a Drinkable Fireball Whisky Stocking.

Fireball Whisky is trying to make your holidays a little more enjoyable. The cinnamon-flavored whisky beverage recently introduced a new product to its lineup: the Fireball Non-Denominational Holiday-themed Whisky Stocking.

“Part decoration, part tense family dinner icebreaker, this novelty invention was specifically designed to make spirits bright (aka: hold 1.75L of sweet cinnamon delight) and is guaranteed to be a hit with the whole 21+ family,” the press release reads.

The brand created the holiday-themed product after it commissioned a survey about the most magical time of the year. Results showed that 62 percent of Gen Zers and 59 percent of Millennials admitted that holiday stress leaves them wanting to slap a relative during the joyous season.

Now, consumers can instead slap this alcohol-filled stocking and then take a delicious shot from it. Two birds, one stone.

How to Use the Fireball Non-Denominational Holiday-themed Whisky Stocking

“At Fireball, we strive to give people what they never knew they always needed. And as it turns out, the holidays aren’t all merry and bright,” Danny Suich, the company’s Global Brand Director, said. “Especially during this time of year, guys and gals of all ages are fed up with certain family and friends, and the idea of slapping is top of mind.”

He added, “We want to help fans keep the vibes high and the good times flowing, making the Fireball Non-Denominational Holiday-themed Whisky Stocking a perfect and much more appropriate target at holiday gatherings.”

If you want to slap the stocking but are worried about your technique, Fireball teamed up with MMA fighters John Davis and Jackie Cataline to give some pointers, all of which will be readily available on social media.

“I’ve been training for this my whole life,” Davis said. “When Fireball asked me to share a little wisdom on how to slap the whisky stocking in the most cathartic, stress-relieving, effective way possible, I knew I’d met my perfect match. If I had one piece of advice, it would be to take a knee so the stocking is above your head for the perfect angle.”

You can try the slapping and shot-taking for yourself by purchasing Fireball’s Non-Denominational Holiday-themed Whisky Stocking for $24.99 at select retailers.