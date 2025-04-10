‘Home Cafes’ Are on the Rise as Going Out for Coffee Gets Too Expensive

Coffee lovers are getting creative as prices continue to rise.

For months, we’ve been highlighting the ridiculous cost of eggs, with many people temporarily striking that item off their grocery list as a result.

But another fan-favorite product that’s becoming hard to afford is coffee.

According to government data, the retail price of ground coffee reached $7 a pound in January, increasing a whopping 75 percent since January 2020.

“The rising coffee prices are part of a larger, global challenge driven by climate change, economic pressures, and geopolitical uncertainty,” Yannis Apostolopoulos, the CEO of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), told Food & Wine back in January.

Needless to say, many coffee shops have increased their prices to keep up. Depending on where you live, if you step into your local cafe, you might find yourself paying upwards of $7 per latte. Compare that to, say, the pound of coffee grounds you can buy at the grocery store, and you might consider making your own coffee at home.

And that’s exactly what many of us are doing.

Take TikToker Vic Lauren, for example, who created a “home cafe” in her own apartment.

Coffee Lovers Are Creating ‘Home Cafes’ To Cope With Rising Coffee Prices

Lauren made her own menus and signage for “Saturday Cafe,” bought flowers, baked treats, set out croissants and homemade lattes, and invited loved ones to gather as you would at a coffee shop.

Now, unfortunately, I venture to my local coffee spots for work-related purposes, as I cannot focus on my writing nearly as well if I’m at home. But if I decorate my small kitchen as a cafe-inspired space and play some calming indie beats, well, I might just be able to cultivate my own coffee shop vibe.

Not only does this save money, but it also allows you to tap into your creativity and enjoy the small things in life.