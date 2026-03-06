Hot People Have It Easy at Work, and Everyone Knows It

There’s always someone who walks into a new job and gets instant credibility. No introduction, no actual proof, no awkward warm-up. Just the face card, accepted everywhere.

Clarify Capital surveyed 995 U.S. workers and found that 70% think attractive colleagues are more likely to get promoted or receive special treatment. That number feels aggressive, but anyone in an office knows it’s true.

Videos by VICE

Hot Coworkers Get Promoted, and Everyone Knows It

We’d like to think that work depends on great results and grit. Real life, however, runs on attention, perception, and who gets viewed as “leader material” the second they walk into a room. If you’re conventionally hot, you get an invisible head start. People listen a little more attentively. They forgive a little faster. They assume competence before you’ve even opened your laptop. It’s human nature, sure. It’s also a workplace problem, because “human nature” keeps influencing raises.

Now add gender, and things get uglier. In the same survey, 72% of workers said women face more criticism about their appearance at work, while 5% said men do. Women get graded on an imaginary rubric that changes depending on who’s holding the clipboard. Too polished, you’re trying. Too relaxed, you’re sloppy. Too trendy, you’re distracting. Too plain, you’re forgettable. Meanwhile, a guy can wear the same quarter zip for a week, and nobody calls it “unprofessional.”

It changes how people act at work, and you still have to pretend everything’s normal. Forty-one percent of respondents said they always feel extra pressure to perform around coworkers they’re attracted to, and another 30% said they sometimes do. If you’ve ever rewritten an email three times because your work crush sits nearby, welcome to the club. Membership includes anxiety and a sudden interest in sentence structure.

Gen Z is pushing the dress code conversation into a new lane, too. Twenty-eight percent said the “office siren” aesthetic feels empowering and appropriate for work. Baby boomers, predictably, reacted like someone brought a thong sandal into the boardroom.

So, dress codes may be loosening. The scrutiny, though, hasn’t disappeared. It just got more subjective, which is the easiest way to keep the same double standard alive while pretending it’s “culture.”