How an Anti-Loneliness Club Is Helping NYC Seniors Feel Seen Again

On Friday afternoons in New York City, a group of seniors gather—not in a park or a bingo hall, but over Zoom. What starts with a simple question often ends in laughter, tears, and the kind of connection many of them feared they’d lost.

They’re part of Life Story Club, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit that helps older adults feel less alone by inviting them to share personal stories in a guided group setting.

Each session opens with two prompts, like “What’s a memory your family always brings up?” or “What moment in history changed your life?” From there, members take turns reflecting, remembering, and revealing pieces of their lives—sometimes for the first time.

“This social club becomes their friends, their family, their lifeline,” Stephanie Yanes, a facilitator for both English and Spanish-language groups, told The New York Post.

That lifeline matters more than ever. A 2023 U.S. Surgeon General advisory called loneliness a national health crisis, especially for older adults. It’s been linked to increased risks of dementia, heart disease, and even premature death. But strong social connections can dramatically improve health outcomes—something groups like Life Story Club are proving week after week.

In addition to weekly meetings, members can choose to record their stories and preserve them in a digital archive to share with family or keep for themselves. Sessions are available in multiple languages, including Spanish, Mandarin, and Cantonese, helping bridge the gap for seniors who may feel isolated not just by age, but by language.

The program is part of a growing movement to treat loneliness like a medical issue—one that requires more than just medication. The American Medical Association now urges clinicians to screen patients for social isolation and collaborate with community programs to build social support.

For longtime member Ragaa Mussalli, 89, the club is more than a meeting—it’s a highlight of her week. She’s shared stories of her childhood in Cairo, her life in London, and her journey to Queens. One tale, though, always gets a laugh: the time she wore an identical dress to Princess Margaret at a royal dinner.

“She wanted to kill me,” Mussalli recalled, laughing.

In a city known for moving fast and forgetting people, Life Story Club slows things down. It offers seniors what so many are missing: a reason to speak, and someone who’s actually listening.