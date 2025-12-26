How to Know You’re Buying a Safe Ebike Battery

You’ve seen the headlines: “Ebike Battery Catches Fire, Burns Down Building.” It’s not all ebike batteries, though. Reputable ones don’t have that problem. I’ve been professionally testing and reviewing ebikes for nearly six years. Here’s how to tell a reputable ebike battery from a dangerous one.

Be Sure to look for a certain certificationS

Ebikes, or electric bikes, are miraculous machines. They open cycling to people who may not have the full physical capabilities needed to pedal uphill or for long distances. It doesn’t always come down to a mere case of motivation and fitness, you know.

Videos by VICE

Whether a family is replacing a car with a cargo ebike or a person is just using one for occasionally commuting to the café and work, owning an ebike can change lives for the better… when they’re not bursting into flames and burning down apartments.

Look for the UL 2849 safety certification on your ebike when you’re buying it. If you already own it, check the frame or, if you still have it, the owner’s manual. There’s a separate safety certification—UL2271—that you should see on your ebike’s battery. That’ll be easier to find. It should say UL2271 somewhere in fine print on the battery itself.

The “UL” in the UL ratings refers to the UL Enterprise, a grouping of three organizations formerly known as Underwriters Laboratories. The UL Enterprise creates safety standards that, in this case, ensure that a tested and certified product won’t burst into flames or injure somebody due to poor engineering.

Batteries from major brands should be fine. That includes Panasonic, Samsung, and LG. Use the charger that came with your ebike, rather than a randomly mismatched one or a nameless no-name brand.

It’s also a good idea to only charge when you’re home. I never plug in my ebike battery to charge when I’m not around to pull the plug, spray the fire extinguisher, or call the fire department if something goes awry.