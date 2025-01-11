How Dogs and AI Might Be the Key to Early Cancer Detection

Cancer might just have met its unlikely nemesis: dogs and artificial intelligence.

A recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports paired canines with AI to help detect cancer on patients’ breaths. This strange duo was able to identify four different types of cancer in 94% of cases—even early cases.

“SpotitEarly Ltd. has developed a simple, non-invasive, and self-administered screening method to detect cancer in exhaled breath samples from humans,” the study reads. “The technology relies on three principles: the distinct molecular profile of cancer in breath samples, the canines’ odor sensory abilities to detect this molecular profile, and the use of AI for analyzing canines’ input in order to determine the presence of cancer.”

According to the researchers, “This bio-hybrid multi-cancer screening platform demonstrated high sensitivity and specificity and enables early-stage cancer detection.”

This new type of screening could be a game-changer in cancer detection, especially since it’s more convenient and non-invasive compared to other methods.

“Despite their crucial role in saving lives, many screening modalities have significant drawbacks, as some involve exposure to ionizing radiation (such as mammograms and computed tomography), while others require invasive procedures (like colonoscopy),” the study states. “Additionally, low compliance with screening tests is common due to various factors including limited accessibility in underserved and rural areas, screening-related anxiety, lack of understanding of the screening process, and associated costs.”

Under-detection has been a major issue in many types of cancers, but this screening option might just be the long-awaited solution.