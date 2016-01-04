Watch a Drone Fly Inside a NYE Fireworks Show

For those too busy to watch (or too sloshed to remember) their local New Year’s Eve fireworks, Russian filmmaker Lev Vakulin has the next best thing: drone footage of the pyrotechnic blowout over scenic Portugal. Specifically, Vakulin captures the sky above the seaside city of Funchal, which appears to have broken the bank on this year’s display. Airborne explosions stretch all along the coastline and back into the hills behind the city, providing an impressive view of the action. He’s included the ruckus accompanied by hundreds of distant explosions in this version of the video, but also made one with just a soundbed, which you can enjoy here.

A contrast to Vakulin’s far and wide firework footage is Edgar Ardito Arce‘s video of the festivities in Mexico. It’s not advisable to fly a drone near fireworks, and in many parts of the U.S., it will land you in prison. But Arce did it south of the border, to stunning effect. Like the breakdancers who strapped fireworks to their legs and spun around doing handstands, this is a clear violation of fireworks etiquette, but now that it’s here we can appreciate the results.

