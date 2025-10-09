How to Get an Invite to Use OpenAI’s Sora

Can you believe it’s only been a week since OpenAI’s Sora AI image generator landed hard on September 30, causing chaos, consternation, and fascination at how realistic its 10-second videos looked?

Sora isn’t just an AI image generator. It’s an entire social media app, one that’s still invitation-only right now. Here’s how to sign up so that you can get on Sora sooner rather than later.

Videos by VICE

one more turn on the merry-go-round

If the company name rang a bell for you, it’s because OpenAI also owns ChatGPT. Yep, here we go again. Another OpenAI product that lands like a dynamite-packed piñata dropped by helicopter into a nitroglycerin-filled swimming pool.

Because the only way to obtain instant access to Sora is to get an invitation code from somebody already using Sora, you’d better have a friend on the platform who’s willing to part with a code for you. If not, maybe it’s time to make a new friend.

If neither of those is an option for you, then you’ll just have to play the waiting game. I know; it’s a sucky game. But those are your choices.

Download the Sora app to your iPhone from the Apple App Store. As of yet, it’s only available for the iPhone. That means no Android devices, and no iPads or Macs, either.

Once it downloads, open the Sora app and either log in with your existing ChatGPT account or click “use different account.” Then tap “notify me when access opens.” It’ll ask you to allow notifications within the Sora app on your iPhone. Let it.

Once you get Sora access, you can use Sora 2 through Sora.com⁠ on any device. ChatGPT Pro subscribers can also use the “experimental, higher quality” Sora 2 Pro model on Sora.com⁠. Although it’s not available in the Sora iOS app, Sora 2 Pro should be “soon.”