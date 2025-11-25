Mother Nature Wants You to Recycle Your E-Waste. Here’s How to Do It.

All those old electronics—the battery bank you replaced, the aging TV, the computer monitor with the cracked display. I know you’ve got them lying around, because everybody replaces these things regularly, whether because they break, wear out, or are just replaced by newer and better tech.

If they’re just lying around your home, get ’em out of your drawers, closets, and storage units. That junk is just taking up room. And if you’re thinking of just dumping them into the trash or even your recycling bin, cut it out.

Videos by VICE

Here’s how to get rid of it without beating up on Mother Earth and being the worst person in the world.

Find a place that takes your e-junk

Tossing many types of electronics into the trash is illegal. If that isn’t enough to stop you, then maybe this will: it’s a jerk move, because these ordinary household objects have components made of lead, mercury, arsenic, and other nasty things you don’t want ending up in the air we breathe and water we drink.

There’s no national database of e-waste disposal sites, which is a shame. EPA, where are you? Just kidding. I know you’ve got more important things to do these days, like ending mandatory reporting of dangerous pollutants and gases.

But many cities do have official, locally run websites that will direct you to drop-off locations nearby. That should be the first place you look. Your best bet is to Google “e-waste drop off near me” or “electronic waste disposal near me.”

You know who else will accept your e-waste? Best Buy. They’ve got a program that accepts old electronics for recycling and disposal. There are about 1,000 Best Buy retail stores in the US and 330 in Canada, so that may be a more convenient option.

Staples and Walmart will also accept your e-waste. The latter, especially, is a godsend for rural communities that may not have an e-waste disposal site or local government resources to direct them to.

Toss your old electronics into the trunk the next time you’re nearby one of those stores or an e-waste disposal site. You don’t have to make a big production out of it or even plan a whole trip over there. In all my years of dropping off old electronics, it’s always been very quick.

You pull up, you hand it over, and you drive off. Come to think of it, it takes longer to check out at the store when buying these things than it does to recycle them.