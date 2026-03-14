How to Clean White Trainers Without Ruining Them

There’s something so satisfying about buying a new pair of crisp, white trainers. They look clean, expensive, and briefly suggest you have your life together. Then all it takes is one bad step, and you’re staring at a dirty smear that ruins your entire day.

We all know there’s a very limited window between bright white trainers and those sad “I still wear them, but only because no one I respect will see me” shoes. That could be part of why shoe-cleaning advice is popping off right now. According to footwear specialists at Elevate Your Sole, worldwide Google searches for “how to get white trainers clean” and “how to clean suede shoes” have surged by more than 5,000 percent this month.

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It’s not hard to see why. Shoes are expensive, the weather has been gross, and most people would rather salvage a decent pair than keep replacing them every time they get scuffed.

A lot of people also clean their shoes in ways that make the problem worse. As the team at Elevate Your Sole says, “Some of the most common mistakes we see when it comes to shoe care include washing trainers in the washing machine. This can weaken adhesives, distort their shape, and damage the cushioning.” They also warn that harsh chemicals and bleach can leave white materials yellowed or permanently discolored, which feels like a particularly annoying twist, considering it’s…bleach.

The upside is that you don’t need some absurdly overpriced sneaker-cleaning kit to fix the situation. You need a soft brush, a few basic household items, and a little less aggression.

Here’s the basic fix.

How to clean white trainers

Take the laces out first and soak them separately in warm, soapy water. That keeps dirt from moving around and gives the shoe itself a fair shot at looking evenly clean.

For the uppers, mix a little baking soda, white vinegar, and warm water into a paste. Use a soft brush, like an old toothbrush, and scrub gently. Wipe away the residue with a damp cloth, then let the trainers air dry.

For rubber soles, a small amount of non-gel white toothpaste can help lift marks. Scrub lightly, then wipe it off with a damp cloth.

If you’ve got a stubborn scuff on a rubber area, a little acetone nail polish remover on a cotton pad can work, but keep it away from fabric.

One of the stranger tips in the pitch is using a cut raw potato on scuffs. The starch is supposed to help lift marks without harsher chemicals. Weird, yes. Cheap, also yes.

How to clean suede safely

Suede needs a lighter hand. Elevate Your Sole says, “Always start by dry brushing with a suede brush or soft toothbrush, moving in one direction to avoid damaging the nap.”

For stains, dab a tiny amount of white vinegar onto a cloth and blot carefully. Don’t soak it. Let it dry naturally, then brush again. They also note that steam from a kettle can help lift flattened fibers before brushing. Keep suede away from radiators or direct heat unless you’re aiming for stiff, unhappy shoes.

How to clean leather shoes

Use a damp cloth with diluted mild soap, or a vinegar-and-water mix, to wipe away dirt. After that, apply leather conditioner to help prevent cracking. Elevate Your Sole also says a tiny drop of olive oil can restore shine, as long as you buff it well and don’t go overboard.

How to fix smelly shoes

Sprinkle baking soda inside overnight, then shake it out the next day. Dry tea bags can help absorb odor, too. For a deeper refresh, seal the shoes in a bag and leave them in the freezer overnight.

Most of this comes down to not making things worse. Skip the washing machine, put the bleach down, and keep your shoes away from the radiator. Clean them with some patience, let them dry properly, and make peace with the fact that white trainers come with maintenance.