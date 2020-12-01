Titty Sex Tips for People With Small (Or No) Boobs

If you have small (or no) breasts, you might not be able to squeeze a penis or sex toy between them for a full boob job… but who cares? No matter the size of your chest, you can still titty fuck and have an incredible time doing it. As with so many parts of sex: The more creative you get as you’re doing it, the more fun it is to play with your boobs.

If you’re looking for ways to make the tits the focus of the action no matter what you’re working with up top, here are tips for putting them front and center—and, yes, using them on a partner’s bio penis, sex toy, or other body part, if that sounds like something you’d both be into. Now, eyes down here:

How to Titty Fuck

Squeeze a penis or toy in between your breasts to give your partner a boob job.

Press your breasts or pecs together with your hands to create a sort of sandwich/tunnel in the middle. Think of it like another orifice for your partner’s toy or dick to thrust in and out of. You can also have your partner squeeze your breasts together with their hands, giving them more control over the amount of friction, coverage, and suction they want to feel. It’s OK if your chest doesn’t completely fit all the way around your partner’s toy or body part! It’ll still feel great and look hot, especially with the right lubrication.

Sex and dating coach Myisha Battle suggested adding lube between your breasts and/or on your partner or their toy for an “extra layer of sensation for both you and your partner.” Since your partner’s toy or body part will be on a bigger-than-usual surface area that doesn’t have any natural moisture to it, lubricating your breasts and whatever goes inside them will keep things moving smoothly.

You can titty fuck by sitting upright in front of your partner’s toy or dick, or lying down with them positioned above you. If you’re in a position where eye contact is possible, that can make boob jobs feel hotter and more intimate.

Use your nipples on your partner.

Particularly if you have small or no breasts, and/or if your partner doesn’t have a large penis or a bio penis: Your nipples can totally be the star of the titty-fucking show.

Stroke your nipples up, down and around your partner’s genitals or toy, while, if you like, also licking, kissing, stroking, or sucking on your partner’s preferred area. As you skim your nipples across your partner’s toy or body part, lube is (as usual) a great option to heighten the experience.

Incorporate your mouth.

Think about mimicking what would be a traditional blow job by sucking on the tip of your partner’s penis or sex toy as they position it between your breasts. To try out this method, try sitting between their legs or have your partner stand above you.

Use your mouth the same way that you might during oral sex, but suck on and lick your own breasts and nipples as you go, too. Using circular tongue motions and flicking your tongue up and down, you can make this feel good for both of you. Try building up arousal and/or edging by focusing on the outer parts of your breasts before eventually landing on your nipples.

More Ideas for Playing With Your Boobs During Sex

Zero in on how your nipples respond to different kinds of touch and sensation.

According to sex educator Kaz Lucas, “Your nipples are the clitoris of the chest”—meaning, your nipples will very likely be especially sensitive when you’re aroused, and while they’re being touched or exposed to different temperatures.

On your own or with a partner, take stock of which textures, temperatures, and degrees of pressure get you the most excited. Are you turned on by cooler temperatures? Run an ice cube across your nipples. If you prefer warming body oils or a hot body-safe wax candle, add those to the mix. Have your partner lick, stroke, or pinch your nipples; experiment with gentle caressing or slightly harder touches, like squeezing. This is great during foreplay—and all on its own.

If you like oral sex, have your partner add in some nipple play as an added bonus. Just lie on your back with your partner’s head between your legs and have them reach up.

Remember that stimulating your boobs can mean all of your boobs, not just your nipples.

Though nipples are usually particularly responsive, paying attention to the rest of your breasts can also feel really good. Just like how you might be really into someone touching or licking your inner thighs prior to full-on oral sex, a similar concept can apply to your breasts and nipples. Even if you have a small chest, there’s relatively a lot of surface area to work with here!

Have a partner touch the whole of your breasts in the ways above—and stroke areas like your clavicle, cleavage, underboobs, and even your armpits, if you’re into that. If you think it would be hot, ask them to use a part of their body on you as they do those things, too.

Use toys regardless of what body parts you each have.

Toys can stimulate your breasts in tons of hot ways. Some options I like: Experiment with different vibration settings if you’re working with a vibrator—and if it seems hot to you, mimic a blow job by placing the toy into your mouth and then back onto your breasts as you go. Or opt for a suction sensation on your nipples if you have a clitoral vibrator like the Womanizer. (This is also just as hot if you happen to be alone.)

Get into sexual positions that make your breasts the visual focal point.

Try straddling your partner (during penetrative sex or not) in order for your breasts to become the direct focal point for and more easily accessible to your partner. As Battle said, “Working from the top puts gravity on your side, visually and physically.” Instead of sitting completely upright, you can also try leaning forward at a slight angle giving your breasts some bounce and swing.

Have your partner sit upright to suck your breasts or to bury their head in between them—some people really like having their faces covered by or up close with their partner’s chests.

If your partner is penetrating you from behind or otherwise behind you, ask them to reach around to grab and play with your breasts, too.

Experiment with impact.

If you’re even slightly interested in kink or BDSM, experimenting with varying levels of impact, like spanking, whipping, or slapping, can also feel good on your breasts. Maybe you’d enjoy having them flicking or circling your nipples with their fingers, the tip of their penis, or a toy—or, you could also be into more intense hitting all over your tits.

Whatever your bra size, and whatever equipment your partner’s working with: As Battle said, “Create as much or as little contact with your breasts that feels good, which is the main objective with any kind of sex play, no matter the size of your breasts.” When you and your partner give your titties extra attention, there’s that much more to enjoy together.

Follow Penda N’diaye on Twitter.