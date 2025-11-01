How To Watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: A Complete Guide

This weekend, WWE is putting on another edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event headlined by champions Cody Rhodes and Tiffany Stratton. There is also guaranteed to be at least one new champion this weekend with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. This is the first SNME to stream on Peacock as part of a multi-year deal. Previously, it aired exclusively on NBC.

Saturday Night’s Main Event Matches

WWE continues its method of having a short card not only for Premium Live Events but for television specials as well.

After Seth Rollins was forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship due to injury, it was decided a new champion will be crowned this weekend. Former titleholder Jey Uso will take on his “friend” CM Punk.

Jade Cargill attacked Stratton last week in a shocking turn of events. Stratton was cleared for the match on WWE SmackDown, permitted they don’t get into a physical altercation before Saturday night. Cargill has been in WWE for two years now and although she has failed previous attempts at winning singles gold, it feels like they might strap the rocket to her this weekend.

Full match card (in no particular order):

What Time does SNME Start?

Fans can tune into Peacock domestically and Netflix in international markets beginning at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, November 1. The event is taking place live at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

My Saturday Night’s Main Event Predictions

Vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk vs. Jey Uso: This is a bit difficult to answer. Really either of these men can make a strong case for why they deserve the championship. Punk won the title back at SummerSlam but Rollins took advantage with his cash in. Uso had his crowning moment last year as a singles champion, but does he really need it again?

Punk’s whole story since he’s returned to WWE has centered around Rollins. He wants to ensure that Punk never holds the title if he can help it. He’s successfully been a thorn in his side for two years. Now that he’s injured, does that open the pathway for Punk to secure a clean victory? I’m not so sure.

Uso desperately needs something fresh, so a heel turn would make sense here. In front of live crowds he’s still very much “over” but the reception for him online has soured. Something has been afoot with Jey for weeks now as he continues to butt heads with all his closest allies. While I’m not particularly keen on seeing Uso hold the belt again, there’s at least a compelling story to link back to the Bloodline with Roman Reigns as a challenger.

This only puts Punk in a difficult position as a top star because he’s floating around waiting for Rollins to return. But it doesn’t really feel like WWE has a clear answer either and they’re scrambling with the Rollins injury.

Prediction: Jey Uso turns heel and beats CM Punk.

Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta vs. Rusev: As hard as I ride for Penta, I unfortunately don’t see how Mysterio doesn’t retain here. As we’ve seen, he’s not only got the power of the Judgment Day but now he’s got Los Americanos who evened the odds for him on Monday. Plus, if the rumors are true, we might see a much bigger challenger in a few weeks time at Survivor Series.

Prediction: Dominik Mysterio retains the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill: Look, I’m a fan of Stratton as a wrestler and I believe that when it’s all said and done she will become a multi-time WWE Women’s Champion. But right now it feels like Tiffy Time should’ve expired a long time ago.

I don’t know that Cargill is the one to do it, however, she’s been in WWE almost two years now. If you don’t take the chance and put a championship on her soon, it could really sabotage her career moving forward. It’s a tough spot. However, sometimes you have to be thrown into the deep end to see if you’ll sink or swim. It’s time for Cargill to prove what she’s made of.

Prediction: Jade Cargill defeats Tiffany Stratton.

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: Rhodes has spent the better part of 2025 engulfed in the Bloodline drama. Yawn! Boring! Now that he’s broken free, it gives him an opportunity to focus on building long-lasting feuds. I believe McIntyre is doing the best work of his career right now. While I’m glad he’s getting the spotlight he deserves, Rhodes needs to re-establish who he is as a champion. Especially now that he beat John Cena.

Plus, considering he just lost to Rollins at Crown Jewel, taking two losses back to back wouldn’t look great as the face of the company. On SmackDown, they agreed to an added stipulation. Should Rhodes be counted out or disqualified, McIntyre wins the title.

Prediction: Cody Rhodes retains against Drew McIntyre.

Stay tuned to VICE for live updates of SNME and for other news on WWE.