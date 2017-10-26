Huaraches Recipe

Servings: 2-4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
for the huaraches:
1 cup|130 grams corn flour
½ cup|75 grams white wheat flour
kosher salt, to taste
½ cup|100 grams refried black beans
to serve:
shredded lettuce
shredded cheese
sour cream
4 large eggs
hot sauce
Directions
- In a bowl, mix both flours with a pinch of salt. Slowly stir in about 1 cup|250 ml warm water and whisk until a soft and slightly elastic dough has formed. Divide into 4 balls.
- Using a rolling pin, roll each ball out (you could do it with a tortilla press, if you have one). Place a spoonful of refried beans in the center and fold the dough lengthwise (as if it were a quesadilla). Extend or press the dough again. The Huaraches should be thin and shaped as a large oval.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Working with 1 or 2 huaraches at a time, cook, flipping once, until golden and crunchy, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and transfer to a plate. Spread more refried beans over the top and sprinkle with shredded lettuce, some sour cream, and cheese.
- Meanwhile, heat some oil or butter in the skillet, reduce the heat to medium, and crack in the eggs. Fry until the white is set but the yolk is still runny, about 3 minutes. Top each huarache with an egg, serve with hot sauce, and enjoy!
