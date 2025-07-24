Hulk Hogan Created One of Wrestling’s Funniest Moments—Accidentally

Professional wrestling is often at its best when it’s the most surreal. Those are the moments that deliver unintentional comedy—creating clips that live on forever.

Few are better (or funnier) than a segment involving Hulk Hogan from 1995. Originally airing on July 22, 1995, on WCW’s Saturday Night program, the segment follows Hogan as he ventures into the Dungeon of Doom, a literal dungeon occupied by the heel faction of the same name.

The segment, which was filmed on a cave-like set that resembles something you’d see used as a base for a Power Rangers villain, is peak “so bad it’s good” content.

Remembering Hulk Hogan’s Wacky WCW Dungeon of Doom Segment from 1995

Hogan enters the cave, and there’s eerie background noise and smoke. His first line, “Where am I? There’s no Hulkamaniacs here!” is somehow not the most outrageous thing he says in the segment. He then touches some water flowing down a wall and yells, “Ah! It’s not hot!”

Why would the water be hot? Why was he shocked that it wasn’t hot? Was the water cold? Who knows. But his deadpan delivery, combined with the wackiness of the entire thing—both on paper and on video—is absolutely hilarious.

There are multiple lines and moments involving Hogan and the Dungeon of Doom that live on in infamy. For whatever reason, WCW was determined to do WWE-style storylines with Hogan, even though those were no longer working in WWE before Hogan left.

Of course, they eventually decided to go with something hip, fresh, and edgy—the New World Order. However, even during that era, Hogan still created numerous wacky and (accidentally) hilarious moments with characters like The Warrior and Randy Savage.

I’m not sure he ever topped this one from 1995, though.