Helene Roared Through Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane. Here’s What’s Next.

Hurricane Helene made landfall last night as a Category 4 hurricane and surged its way through Florida and Georgia. It is currently downgraded to Tropical Storm Helene, but that doesn’t lessen the potential damage as it climbs the eastern United States.

After rare NOAA warnings about Hurricane Helene, the storm struck Perry, Florida, around 11:10 PM on Thursday with sustained winds of 140 mph. It was the strongest hurricane to hit Florida’s Big Bend region since records began in 1851.

What Happened Last Night

An airboat transporting residents rescued from flood waters due to storm surge due from Hurricane Helene. Photo by Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

After landfall, Helene quickly weakened to a Category 1 hurricane. Its eye passed through Georgia around 1 AM, and the winds dipped to 90 mph about an hour later. By the time the sun rose, the winds dipped further down to 70 mph.

At least six people have reportedly died as a result of the hurricane and more than 3 million people are without power.

This is what a 15 ft storm surge from Cat 4 Hurricane #Ian looked like in #FortMyers. Now, the NHC predicts #Helene could strengthen to a Cat 4 (115 kn winds before landfall), potentially bringing storm surges of:



15-20 ft: Carrabelle to Suwannee River, FL

10-15 ft: Apalachicola… pic.twitter.com/UiivD9kA9Z — Dr. Mona Hemmati (@HemmatiMona) September 25, 2024

Significant flooding also ravaged the area. In Citrus County, Florida, there were more than 100 water rescues in the middle of the night.

Tallahassee, the state capital of Florida, “dodged a bullet” and was largely spared.

Due to Helene’s severity, everything from storm surges to high winds, rainfall, and more tornadoes could pop up as the storm progresses north.

A roadway damaged by Hurricane Helene in Cedar Key, Florida.

What’s Next for Tropical Storm Helene

Helene is now operating as a tropical storm. As it moves upward on Friday, states like Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas will be in its path.

Rainfall totals can reach up to 18 inches in some areas, resulting in flash floods and landslides. “Significant landslides” have been predicted across the southern Appalachians.

North Carolina has issued mandatory evacuations in multiple counties, including Asheville and McDowell (both of which are aligned with the storm’s path). Atlanta’s mayor is urging its residents to remain off the roads. Virginia also has issued a state of emergency ahead of its projected landfall.

As Helene barrels across the east, airports across the country are also being impacted. Philadelphia International Airport, which likely won’t even feel much impact from the storm, has already dealt with serious delays. The same goes for Boston’s Logan Airport.