I Attended Indie Game Fest, and Here Are All the Awesome Games That Headlined the Event

This year’s inaugural Indie Game Fest in the heart of Baltimore was actually the first gaming event I’ve ever attended! There was free boba tea (if you played some indie games — gotta earn your keep), and Chris Bratt from People Make Games interviewed Midsummer Studios’ Jake Solomon! (I was briefly in an elevator with Chris, and that felt surreal. But I’m asocial, so no words were exchanged.) The Enoch Pratt Library recorded the whole panel:

Play video

Of course, we were all there to support and boost the indies. Despite my ties to the area, I had no idea Baltimore was a thriving gaming hub! (I mean, Bethesda exists, but you get me.) But, this ain’t about me, Chris, or even Jake — though Jake was awesome. It’s about the wonderful creatives making games and trying to find their home in a medium they love. So, here are all the games that were there! If you see something you like, I highly encourage you to add these projects to your Steam wishlist (if applicable), which helps give these devs’ games needed visibility!

‘Crab Crawl’ By PatientRock

Play video

“Crab Crawl is a short, cheerful action-adventure game where you guide a crab in search of food. Avoid a variety of predators, sea-born obstacles, litterers, rival crustaceans, and explore the hostile waters to find all the tasty treats and save the bay along the way!”

Crab Crawl is available to purchase now for $3.99 on Steam and itch.io!

‘Bake Until Done’ By Space Cadet Interactive

Play video

“You are a muffin. A wholesome little guy just trying to make it through a puzzling baker’s kitchen full of traps, tricks, and devious desserts. But those supposedly sweet treats are out for crumbs. Beat them back and find your way past the obstacles using your only possession: your muffin morsels. Just don’t lose too much of yourself in the process.”

You can wishlist Bake Until Done on Steam!

‘Starfly Scouts’ By Light Pollution Games

Screenshot: Light Pollution Games

“An online multiplayer cozy game where you and your friends play as cute animals at summer camp in an endless starry night. Catch fireflies, stargaze, build campfires, roast marshmallows, chat, earn badges, and decorate your campsite in a peaceful world made for relaxing together.”

You can wishlist Starfly Scouts on Steam!

‘Pocket World Panic’ By Team Epoch/Freak Flag Games

Screenshot: Team Epoch

“Play as Pandora, a space demon determined to escape imprisonment and wreak havoc across a cosmos of pocket worlds. Navigate circular levels with an all-directional dash, gather keys to unlock a cannon to the next world, and dodge enemies, all while racing against the clock. Outrun the all-powerful Goddess or face capture as you chase high scores in this endless, fast-paced adventure.”

You can play Pocket World Panic for free on itch.io (and also leave the devs some constructive feedback)!

‘Elephants’ By Morning Toad

Screenshot: Morning Toad

“Elephants is a small game where you work together to pilot fragile drones through strange, mysterious landscapes. Explore and document the terrain, scavenging fragments of objects to salvage or sell—fueling drone hot rodding and stocking up on snacks. The game is played using a large custom controller interface on an iPad.”

No concrete info yet, but I’ll keep y’all posted!

‘Vesuvius’ By L1Ryx

Screenshot: L1Ryx

“Set on a reimagined Mt. Vesuvius, you are to uncover the mystery of a vanished cult that disappeared into the mountain years ago. Within its depths, you will traverse a series of biomes that defy logic — lush forests, icy caves, tranquil lakes, and more — all hidden beneath the snow. Reality will bend, leaving questions on what is real as you navigate shifting landscapes and uncover the mountain’s secrets.”

You can follow Vesusius‘ development on itch.io (and play an early demo)!

‘Judi and Lyle’ By Djup Skog Studios

Screenshot: Djup Skog Studios

“This is a game about two lost dogs who must overcome their fear to get through the treacherous wilderness and make it back home. Explore puzzles and conquer fears in this 2D pixel art style adventure.”

You can keep up with Judi and Lyle‘s development here!

‘SHMUP Survivors’ By Nathan Boles Games

Screenshot: Nathan Boles Games

“A classic arcade style game with a modern twist. SHMUP Survivors has you using automated weaponry to fight through waves of enemies, trying to do all you can to collect upgrades and survive to the end.”

You can play SHMUP Survivors for free on itch.io!

‘Blood On The Thames’ By Team Firestorm

Play video

“Aug 7th, 1888: Quincy Ernest, the owner of a shipping company in London, is found dead, drowned within the river, a spiral cut up his leg. Minerva ‘Mini’ Ernest wakes up from a nightmare, much like she has most nights since her husband died a month ago. Detective William Usher has arrived, asking Mini to join him at the station. She is horrified to learn there has been another death, another crime, another body. Still reeling from this revelation, her beloved maid, Simone, collapses, coughing vile blood. Can Mini save the people closest to her from such a grisly demise?”

You can purchase Blood On The Thames for $14.99 on Steam — you can also play the demo, if you want to test it before you buy!

‘Squirrely Roo Rabbit’ By Boba Studios

Play video

“When scorned chameleons swap the colors of all other animals, causing mass confusion and upset, Squirrely Roo, a hybrid animal, springs into action with her chameleon-outcast friend, Cammie, to track down the chameleon king and return peace to the world. Powered by fruit, Squirrely Roo and Cammie explore new lands and solve their puzzles!”

You can play Squirrely Roo Rabbit for free on either itch.io or GameJolt!

‘King Scribble’ By UMBC Capstone Project

Screenshot: UMBC Capstone Project

“King Scribble is a 2D puzzle platformer game where you draw the platforms! Play as the eponymous King Scribble, the benevolent, beloved ruler of the Doodle Kingdom. One tragic day, a twister whisks you away, and now you must traverse tricky terrain through the power of drawing in order to make it back to your loyal subjects. The twist: the more platforms you draw out, the more you draw *from* your doodly body in the process! Along the way, you’ll find extra supplies (pen, eraser, and more!) to help you navigate more challenging obstacles. Be creative and resourceful as you make it through each level and find your way back home!”

You can play King Scribble for free on itch.io!

‘Toroban’ By Hebert Games

Play video

“Toroban is an infinitely wrapping puzzle game.” (Gotta love a simple yet effective pitch!)

You can wishlist Toroban on Steam!

‘Chromatose’ By Akabaka

Play video

“CHROMATOSE is an Indie Visual Novel/Roleplay Game with emphasis on meaningful decisions, character relationships, and a compelling overarching story: You’ve awakened in a strange nightmare after a fall that should have ended your life. Around you are amnesiac strangers who are also trapped in this world for their own unique reasons. Escape the collective nightmare in 12 hours, or never wake up.”

You can wishlist Chromatose on Steam, and the demo is also available if you’re so inclined!

‘Blue Ridge Hunting’ By Jade Meadows

Play video

“Blue Ridge Hunting is an online co-op horror game. You and up to 4 friends will investigate, document, and hunt cryptids in the Appalachian Mountains of eastern America. Based on real sightings, phenomena, and legends from the region. Join the Appalachian Investigation Group, and utilize various tools and items to collect evidence and track down creatures. Get paid for successful hunts, and use your money to invest in new equipment. Creatures are always listening and looking; utilize proximity voice chat and your radio for communication, but be careful not to attract too much attention…”

You can wishlist Blue Ridge Hunting on Steam!

‘Crypt Crawler’ By Wild Domain

Play video

“Descend 16 monster-filled levels to close the gate to the Underworld in this top-down tower defense dungeon crawler. Gather resources, discover blueprints, and build defensive towers to slice, dice, zap, and explode undead hordes. Play solo or 2-4 player local co-op.”

You can wishlist Crypt Crawler on Steam, and the demo is also available to play!

‘Foolish Earthlings’ By Pixel Pushers Union

Screenshot: Pixel Pushers Union

“Skillfully pilot your UFO to beam up foolish humans and conquer Earth!”

You can follow all of Foolish Earthlings‘ updates on Pixel Pushers Union’s BlueSky page!

‘Roterra 6 – Royal Adventure’/’Excavate’ Series By DiG-iT! Games

Screenshot: DiG-iT! GAMES

“We are a mission-based company with the goal of having a positive impact on education. By harnessing the power of game-based learning, we believe we can enhance education through promoting critical thinking, independent learning, and the joy of intellectual discovery. Therefore, our games incorporate age-appropriate content in math, science, social studies and language arts into fun and interactive learning experiences.”

You can find DiG-iT! GAMES’ educational titles on their official website!

‘Nekomancer of Nowhere’ By Standing Cat

Play video

“Nekomancer of Nowhere is a 3d puzzle-action game where you play as a cat necromancer, casting spells by drawing shapes on the screen! Use these spells to swap between the overlapping Realms of Life and Death, revive ghosts, and ultimately uncover Tombstone

Tower’s haunting truth! On your journey up Tombstone Tower’s 9 floors, you’ll encounter other adventurers who all have their unique relationships with death. What awaits at the tower’s precipice?”

You can wishlist Nekomancer of Nowhere on Steam, and there’s a demo available to play!

‘Station Zeta’/’Camp Keepalive: Endless Summer’ By Porch Weather Games

Screenshot: Porch Weather Games

Play video

Station Zeta: “Run, jump, shoot, and think your way to safety in this retro-inspired 2D puzzle-platformer. Station Zeta is out of control, and you’ll have to deal with crazed robots, terribly designed station machinery, and blatant safety hazards as you try to make your escape across 35 levels.” (Can purchase for $5.99 on Steam!)

Play video

Camp Keepalive: Endless Summer: “Camp Keepalive: Endless Summer is a turn-based strategy game set in a camp straight out of an ’80s horror movie. Save the helpless and dull-witted campers from an onslaught of monsters with a team of counselors, each with their own unique abilities.” (Can wishlist and play the demo on Steam!)

‘Advent of the Reaper’ By Brekkies at Noon

Play video

“Advent of the Reaper is a retro-inspired, dark fantasy tactics RPG! Engage in challenging battle maps with a rich story told through Visual Novel scenes as you brandish your scythe to uncover a dark plot threatening the realm!”

You can wishlist Advent of the Reaper on Steam!

‘Bank Run’ By Balti Virtual

Play video

“Balti Virtual is a full-service augmented and virtual reality studio aiming to inspire wonder and creativity with state-of-the-art immersive experiences. Baltimore-based with more than 20 years experience, Balti Virtual boasts an impressive client list including Disney, the NFL, Starbucks, and Under Armour.”

You can learn more about Balti Virtual’s projects through their official website!

‘Project Gardener’/’Lux Imperium’/’Launching Limbs’ By Original Bug Games

Play video

Lux Imperium: “In Lux Imperium, you must find your way out of a superliminal space in this 3D puzzle-platformer! Swap between light and dark to discover the path out using logic and skill, and break your way through a world that can’t contain you.” (You can play it on itch.io! Launching Limbs is also on itch.io here!)

There was also Base Battles II by LAN Line Games and Returning… as… by Aaron Oldenburg, but both projects have little available information. Aaron dabbles in cool, experimental games, though, so check him out on itch.io! Indie, indie, indie, indie, indie (thanks, Google) — we love ’em! Plus, it’d be awful not to rep the home team!