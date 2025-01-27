‘I Was a Teenage Exocolonist’ Is a Story-Minded Deckbuilder I Desperately Wish I Knew About Sooner

Another day, another game nobody told Dwayne about. Today, I want to spotlight I Was a Teenage Exocolonist, a narrative-driven deckbuilder about humanity trying to navigate the perils of creating the first “extrasolar space colony.” Honestly, it’s been a long time since I’ve heard such a beautiful premise for a game.

“Growing up in humanity’s first extrasolar space colony means navigating a new world full of wonder, danger, and beauty. Explore the wilderness, study, fall in love, discover strange creatures, and deal with the consequences of your actions. Your choices will directly affect the lives of your friends and the fate of the colony. What kind of world will you help make? Will you survive to enjoy it? Why do you remember doing this before?” the Steam description states.

Videos by VICE

So, the deckbuilder piece here is implemented in a way I’ve never seen it done before! Rather than your typical battle-focused cards, the cards you collect this time are your emotions, formative friendships, personal skills, memories, and the decisions you make. Further, your deckbuilder skills will have major consequences throughout the story. And I’m not talking about some inconsequential minor variations, either.

Screenshot: Finji

‘I Was a Teenage Exocolonist’ had me at “narrative deckbuilder”

More features include the following possibilities:

Use memories of past lives to explore 800+ story events.

Discover more than 250 battle cards as you grow up on an alien planet.

Play your best hand in challenge encounters to ace your math test or escape from a wild snapbladder.

Make friends, fight with your parents, go on dates, fall in love, and save the colony.

29 wildly different endings based on the choices you make each month.

Pick from 25 colony jobs, like goofing off as a depot clerk, or surveying the valley.

Grow into 15 skills, including bravery, toughness, organization, and empathy.

Get to know 10 dateable characters, including dog-boys, aliens, hot politicians and stone cold killers.

What piqued my interest the most are the glowing Steam reviews. Deckbuilders get a lot of love as it is, sure. But, this has been a transformative experience for so many players! The game’s so phenomenal, even people who don’t usually like deckbuilders dig it!

“So much replayability!!! I’m not usually into deckbuilders, but this game is something special. I’m super glad I picked it up and can’t recommend it enough to anyone who likes choices matter, emotional and thought provoking, and highly immersive story driven games, even if deckbuilders aren’t usually your thing. Give it a try and you’ll see how awesome it is!!! I foresee myself playing this game many more times through!”

As ya’ll know, I love deckbuilders, twisting, branching story paths, and deep narratives. I Was a Teenage Exocolonist, I may have to grab you soon!