Iconic Japanese Cartoon Character Is Getting a Nintendo Switch Party Game

A new party game is in the works that will bring a massive cast of iconic Japanese cartoon characters to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 this fall.

Hello Kitty and Friends Are Coming to Sanrio Party Land

Hello Kitty is coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in another new project from Sanrio Games later this year. According to a new announcement from the company, Sanrio Party Land is currently in development and aiming for a fall 2026 release on the Nintendo consoles.

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Sanrio Party Land sounds like it will take some inspiration from Mario Party and other similar multiplayer mini-game based titles. Sanrio Party Land is set in a town featuring many Sanrio characters. In the game, players can create their own original avatars and enjoy mini-games and board games together with the characters.

Although Hello Kitty is likely going to be the face of the game, it sounds like there’s potential to see many of the other iconic Sanrio characters in the mix, as well.

The Sanrio brand is quite popular in Japan, but may not carry as much weight and recognition in other territories. It will be interesting to see if the company decides to give the game a different title for its U.S. release and perhaps lean into the Hello Kitty aspect more, since that character is particularly popular in the U.S.

The game announcement came alongside a larger reveal of Sanrio Games, a new initiative that aims to launch around ten games based on the Sanrio roster of characters over the next three years. According to the press release, Sanrio is planning to link the new games to other existing offerings:

“… By linking games with Sanrio’s existing assets, including its membership service Sanrio+, retail shops, and theme parks, the company will introduce new services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Through this, Sanrio will expand its business portfolio, build a foundation for sustainable growth, and create value through new entertainment experiences.”

Sanrio Party Land is planned for a simultaneous global release. Further details on game content and the release date will be announced going forward. Be sure to check back in the near future for more news and updates on this game and the other upcoming Sanrio Games projects.

Hello Kitty fans who can’t wait for Sanrio Party Land can now check out the latest DLC for Hello Kitty Island Adventure on various platforms, including the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Sanrio Party Land is aiming for a fall 2026 release on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.