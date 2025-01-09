If There’s One Thing Wallace Is More Crackers About Than Cheese, It’s Apparently PowerWash Simulator

I’m just Crackers about being CLEAN, Gromit! Hot off of the heels of the release of Vengeance Most Fowl, it looks like there is no time to rest for our favorite pair of British inventors. Wallace and Gromit are breaking away from 62 West Wallaby Street to let the professionals come in and handle the cleanup in the latest PowerWash Simulator DLC. To say that I’m excited would be an understatement. My hype levels are through the roof, and possibly, on their way to the moon.

Wallace and Gromit Get Their Own ‘Powerwash Simulator’ DLC Pack In 2025

PowerWash Simulator was likely one of the most unexpected hits of the generation, and the crossovers keep coming and they won’t stop coming. With Final Fantasy VII, Shrek, and even Alice in Wonderland having their own themed DLC packs? It was only time until the greatest product of British culture this side of Greggs got its own adventure in its world.

To be honest, I would have never expected to see a Wallace and Gromit-themed PowerWash Simulator pack. But, I’m beyond glad that it exists. As someone who has played countless rounds of Walkabout Mini-Golf on the W&G-themed course, this seems like the best thing since sliced bread.

I mean, just look at this! It looks perfect. Getting a chance to explore a home that millions around the world know and love? I’m just hoping that we get an actual chance to interact with Wallace and Gromit. Or spray Feathers McGraw in the face with the powerwasher. That would also be an acceptable option.

Regardless, the Wallace and Gromit PowerWash Simulator DLC will launch in 2025. Steam is mentioning a March release window, but this hasn’t been officially confirmed. So, take that with a grain of salt for now. No matter what, as soon as this is released, the wife and I are jumping in. We’re all big fans of PowerWash Simulator here, and this makes it even more appealing. I’m just praying for a Wallace and Gromit House Flipper 2 pack in the future.