Illuminating Indie Games V2: Tense Climbing, Meta Narratives, and More Peaceful Diorama Building

Welcome back to Illuminating Indie Games, where I spotlight underrepresented indie titles I come across during my internet travels. As always, here are the rules. If you see something you like, be sure to add the game to your Steam wishlist. Doing so helps immensely in making these creators’ projects more visible for others to discover! With that out of the way, let’s dive in — starting with an unhinged meta narrative.

first up on illuminating indie games: ‘Do Not Press The Button (Or You’ll Delete The Multiverse)’

Come on. You’ve likely played The Stanley Parable. You know what this is! Do Not Press the Button is a narrative-minded indie title that’s hoping to mess with you in the best ways imaginable. “A first-person, narrative-driven game featuring The Developer, who questions, taunts, and tests you at every turn. You shouldn’t press the button, but you’ll want to. You will have control, and you will have none. Power is in your hands… or is it?” the game’s Steam page says.

You can download and play the “Prologue” demo now (using the above link, of course). If you like games that enjoy riffing on the medium, this one is worth keeping an eye on when it releases in Q1 2025.

next: ‘block block block’

Block Block Block is just such a satisfying concept. The premise couldn’t be more suited for the always-relevant cozy genre. “Design your dream space! In this tiny cozy building game, stack and arrange uniquely shaped wooden blocks to craft charming dioramas. Design cozy bakeries, elegant living rooms, or quirky studios. Create beautiful spaces filled with warmth and personality.”

Much to my chagrin, you’re only able to look at trailers of this indie champion. Additionally, the release date/window is currently unknown. But, I’m a simple man. I see a cozy diorama crafting game, I support a cozy diorama crafting game.

and finally: ‘cairn’

Now, Cairn is a Dwayne Indie Game (TM) through and through. Remember Don’t Nod’s Jusant (a woefully underrated title I wish more people played)? Well, this isn’t that kind of “cutesy” climbing affair. Cairn is equal parts survival, resource management, and heart-pounding mountain-climbing simulator! If you see it, you can climb it! Just be careful — you’ll need to make sure you have the right gear. Oh, and food, water, and medicine. I told you it would be hardcore!

“Attempt your first ascent with Aava in Tenzen mountain ridge. Climb anywhere and plan your route carefully, managing pitons and resources as you explore the mountain. Hone your skills before the ascent of unforgiving Mount Kami.”

Cairn is also from the wonderfully creative minds at The Game Bakers. They gave us 2020’s Haven and 2016’s Furi. That combined with the demo‘s overwhelmingly positive reception means we’re in good hands when the game (hopefully) fully releases this year!

that wraps up today’s indie game roundup — now get outta here

Few things are more rewarding than setting aside a space for indie creativity in the games industry! Now more than ever, it’s up to gamers and games media outlets to boost as many “smaller” projects as possible. The AAA bubble may very well burst in the coming years. If it does, we all have to do the work to give indie devs the lift they need to not just survive, but thrive.