iLoveMakonnen, Lil’ Yachty, and Larry League Call Out Pretenders in “Sound Like Who”

In music, when you’re aware of how unique your voice is, you’re probably just as likely to notice imposters at every turn. Take for example our good pal iLoveMakonnen. When he burst through to the mainstream in 2014 with Tuesday, it was remarkable for how different his voice sounded from nearly every other rapper out there. In recent months, people have started taking heavy notice of rapper Lil’ Yachty and the polarizing effect his music creates. So really, it only makes sense that the two of them would pair together, along with Atlanta’s Larry League, for a new track “Sound Like Who.”

The track tackles this subject head on, Makonnen describing going to a club and hearing tons of songs that sound exactly like him, as well as being surrounded by a bunch of pretenders who aren’t actually about his lifestyle. Yacthy comes through midway through the track following it up, laughing at other rappers being too cheesy and not having anywhere as much success. It’s an ice cold track, with a smooth production courtesy of DannyWolf.