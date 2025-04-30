‘Infinity Nikki’ Drama Continues As Developer Retcons Game’s Intro Story Section

The launch of Infinity Nikki on Steam has continued to spark controversy within the gacha community, after its developer allegedly changed the game’s story. According to furious players, Infold has “retconned” the RPG’s opening tutorial story section in the latest update.

INfold Games Retcons Main story with “Sea of Stars”

Screenshot: Infold Games

Another day, another Infinity Nikki controversy. The popular fashion gacha RPG can’t catch a break lately, as it continues to stumble through its much-anticipated launch on Steam. From bugs to overpriced dresses, fans are not happy. However, players became even more outraged when the Infinity Nikki 1.5 update apparently retconned the game’s opening story section.

Videos by VICE

Over on the Infinity Nikki subreddit, threads began popping up after fans noticed the change. According to users, developer Infold Games outright replaced the gacha RPG’s original opening with the new “Sea of Stars” co-op level. While this might not seem like a big deal, it kind of is. From a plot perspective, it drastically shifts the tone of the game and changes how Nikki is brought into the game world. It also largely removes Ena from the story.

Infinity Nikki players vented their frustration on the forum, such as one user who wrote, “It’s been 6 months, if they’re retconning now that’s such a bad sign. For all these claims of careful planning, they didn’t have the first year of lore planned out?” Another pointed out, “Yup. Also, the Wishing One? Giovanni’s struggle? Not important, he mistakenly thought his wish was granted but nah.” A consensus among the fandom is that the Infinity Nikki 1.5 update to the main story ruins it for new players.

‘Infinity Nikki’ 1.5 Is A Gachapocalypse

Screenshot: Reddit

So, what is going on with Infinity Nikki that it’s practically turned its own player base against it? Drama first started brewing back on April 11, when fans noticed that developer Infold Games had secretly changed the Steam Wishlist rewards without telling them. However, the game would be embroiled in an even bigger controversy just a few weeks later. During the Infinity Nikki Steam launch on April 28, the game’s community exploded into rage when they discovered that the RPG had released a new 11-piece dress. This meant the game’s wish banner now had a pity of 220.

Fans of the game were further enraged by Infold extending the Mira Crown fashion event. Them charging $50 for an in-game bathtub didn’t help, either. Yes, you read that right. While the item is currently on sale for $10, its full price will eventually be half of $100. Insane. The backlash became so intense that the Infinity Nikki Chinese community organized a boycott of the game. International fans who were equally upset wanted to join their fellow players overseas.

Now, on April 30, Infinity Nikki players have discovered that the game’s intro story section has also been “retconned.” So, yeah, the gacha RPG has done a lot to piss off its community. And it doesn’t stop there. The Infinity Nikki 1.5 update is also full of bugs and performance issues. It’s so bad that some fans are pleading with Infold to just roll back the game to a previous version. Yeah, not good. Only time will tell whether the game can win back its fans. For now, it appears that most of the community is holding steady in their boycotts.