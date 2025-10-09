Influencer Jailed After Terrifying Strangers With Syringe Attack ‘Pranks’

The internet made him famous for terrifying strangers. Now, a judge has made him a cautionary tale. Ilan M., who goes by Amine Mojito on TikTok, has been sentenced to six months in prison after terrorizing strangers in Paris by pretending to stab them with syringes on camera.

The French 27-year-old racked up millions of views for his “pranks,” which involved walking up to unsuspecting pedestrians and jabbing at them with what looked like a real syringe. The needle was capped and empty, but that didn’t matter much to people who thought they’d just been injected with something dangerous. Some were so shaken that they needed medical evaluations afterward.

At the time, France was already on edge about real syringe attacks. Dozens of reports had circulated across the country, with concertgoers and club patrons claiming they’d been pricked by strangers in crowded venues. The idea of someone recreating those fears for clicks wasn’t just tasteless—it was cruel.

🚨 🇫🇷 ALERTE INFO : Amine Mojito, dit « le piqueur fou » qui s’en prenait aux passants avec une seringue vide, condamné à six mois de prison ferme. pic.twitter.com/vVVl0JpNDG — Wolf 🐺 (@PsyGuy007) October 3, 2025

In court, Ilan told judges he hadn’t meant harm, calling it “a very bad idea” inspired by similar videos from Spain and Portugal. “I didn’t think it could hurt people,” he said, reported by Oddity Central. “That was my mistake. I didn’t think of others. I thought of myself.”

Prosecutors weren’t moved. They argued that Ilan’s videos contributed to “a climate of fear” and normalized attacks on strangers. One victim described the experience as “a nightmare,” believing for hours that they had been infected with a virus. While the court confirmed no real injections occurred, the psychological impact was undeniable.

The judge sentenced Ilan to a year in prison, with six months suspended, meaning he’ll serve half his sentence behind bars. The rest will depend on his behavior.

The problem with viral pranks is that someone always ends up paying for the punchline. Ilan built a career off shock, but the fear he caused was real. He says he never wanted to hurt anyone, yet he filmed panic and called it comedy. The internet loved it for a few days, then moved on. The people he scared did not.

They are left with the memory of a stranger who walked up and jabbed them for clicks. For them, it wasn’t content. It was an assault that made them question every street corner. Ilan may finish his sentence and go back online, but his victims are still living inside the moment he made viral.