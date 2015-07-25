Inside El Chapo’s Escape Tunnel

Infamous drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who daringly escaped prison on July 11, utilized a tunnel leading from the only “supermax” maximum-security prison in Mexico, where he’d been held. At least that’s the explanation Mexican authorities have given as to how the leader of the Sinaloa cartel escaped prison for the second time.

In the aftermath of the escape, VICE News went to Almoloya de Juarez to inspect the exit of the tunnel that “El Chapo” allegedly used, and spoke with an activist and former inmate of Altiplano prison who claims to have discovered flaws in the authorities’ version of events.

