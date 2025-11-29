Inside the World’s Quietest Room, Where No One Lasts More Than 45 Minutes

Silence has a reputation for being restorative. Spa music. Nature retreats. Noise-canceling headphones that never quite cancel enough. But then there’s the anechoic chamber at Orfield Laboratories in Minneapolis, the place so stripped of sound that Guinness named it the quietest room on the planet. Walk inside, and the silence stops feeling like a wellness feature and starts edging into a mental nightmare.

The room sits at –24.9 decibels, according to Guinness World Records. Humans start at zero, so anything below that slides into territory our ears never deal with in normal life. Steven Orfield, founder of the lab, told Hearing Aid Know, “When it’s quiet, ears will adapt. The quieter the room, the more things you hear.” Inside the chamber, he said, “You become the sound.”

Videos by VICE

Visitors report hearing their own heartbeat, the thump of blood moving through vessels, even the faint churn of organs. Many also describe a sense of disorientation. With no ambient noise bouncing back, the brain feels unmoored. As Orfield explained to CBS, “How you orient yourself is through sounds you hear when you walk. In the anechoic chamber, you don’t have any cues.” After about half an hour, most people need a chair because their balance starts giving out. No one has lasted past 45 minutes at Orfield Labs.

The World’s Quietest Room Has Broken Everyone Who Enters

This isn’t a haunted-house stunt. NASA uses the chamber to help astronauts practice adjusting to the sensory dead zones of space. Some visitors book sessions hoping for deep meditation. Others arrive with friends who act like they’re about to film a challenge video. Either way, the room always wins.

Microsoft has a rival chamber in Redmond, the former record holder for “quietest place on earth.” It’s shaped like an onion, with layer after layer blocking outside sound. People don’t last much longer there either, topping out around 55 minutes before the silence gets overwhelming. Hundraj Gopal, a senior engineer at Microsoft, told CNN that our ears are always under subtle pressure from everyday noise. Step into an anechoic room, and that pressure fades. With no reflected sound, the body feels suspended in a strange sensory vacuum.

Philosophers love to say silence isn’t empty. For once, the line feels literal. In these rooms, you become aware of everything happening inside your own body, which is a level of intimacy no one asked for.

Orfield Labs lets people book “private sessions of silence.” If meditation apps stopped working for you years ago, this might be the upgrade. Just don’t expect to last an hour.