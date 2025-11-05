Insomniac Games Will Keep Making Marvel Exclusives for PS5 and PS6 After Wolverine

A new interview has recently revealed that Insomniac Games will continue to make Marvel titles for PlayStation. According to the Director of Marvel Games, the Ratchet & Clank studio has become a “go-to” team for their major IPs. However, does this mean that many Marvel projects will continue to be exclusive to PS5 and PS6?

Insomniac Games Will Continue Making Marvel Titles for PlayStation

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

In a November 4 interview, Marvel Games General Manager Haluk Mentes opened up about the company’s plans to continue bringing its comic book IP to the gaming space. However, the executive gave a really interesting answer when asked about Marvel’s continued relationship with Insomniac Games. According to Mentes, they now consider the PlayStation studio as part of the “Marvel family.”

Videos by VICE

“As is usually the case, once we complete a project together, they, too, become ‘Marvel.’ Marvel’s Wolverine with our dear friends at Insomniac Games is perhaps the epitome of this philosophy. We have been working together for more than a decade and developed such a shorthand across multiple Marvel’s Spider-Man games.” However, the most important part of the interview was Mentes’ statement on what Insomniac Games will do in the future.

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

“It was obvious to everyone on our team that Insomniac Games was the perfect choice for Wolverine. It was our shared culture and values that brought us together, and we’re so proud to continue collaborating for many years to come.” Based on Haluk Mentes’ comments, it certainly appears that Insomniac Games will continue making Marvel titles after the release of Marvel’s Wolverine on PS5 in 2026.

Will Future Marvel Games Remain PlayStation Exclusive?

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

With Insomniac seemingly set to work on comic book titles in the future, this begs the question: will future Marvel titles continue to be PlayStation exclusive? Well, unfortunately, it seems likely. Following the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018, Sony purchased Insomniac Games for $229 million. Since then, the Ratchet & Clank developers have become a PlayStation studio.

Of course, this also means that anything Insomniac Games works on is likely to be a PlayStation exclusive. If Marvel really wanted to, they could demand that future IPs be cross-platform. In theory, Sony could also allow one of their studios to make a title for other systems. But again, this is also very unlikely, as PlayStation still largely embraces the exclusivity model for their console business.

Screenshot: NetEase Games

There will also be additional Marvel titles developed by other studios that release on Xbox, Switch 2, and PC. For example, Marvel Rivals was cross-platform at launch. But if you are expecting Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man or Marvel’s Wolverine series to go cross-platform, that doesn’t seem like it will happen anytime soon. This means future AAA Marvel games will likely continue to be PlayStation exclusive going into the PS6 launch in 2027.

Finally, it should be pointed out that Insomniac Games could still make an original IP or non-Marvel title after Wolverine launches next year. While it appears that Marvel are set on continuing their collaboration with Insomniac, these could be for future projects. Still, it would be pretty surprising to see Sony put a pause on what has become a lucrative partnership. Recent rumors even suggest that a Marvel’s Venom game is currently in the works, although this has not been officially announced yet.