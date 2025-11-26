Insta360’s Debut Antigravity Drone Is Coming Way Sooner Than We Thought

Antigravity, the sub-brand launched in July 2025 by Insta360, a brand most known for its 360-degree action video cameras, has been teasing the release of its debut model, the A1, for three months now with a vaguely promised release date of “soon.”

Soon has almost arrived, as Antigravity announced on Wednesday, November 26 in a 15-second YouTube video that the A1 takes flight on December 4, 2025. Yeah, that’s next week.

Videos by VICE

does anyone else get a star wars vibe from this? – credit: insta360/antigravity

a drone arms race

The operator looks through a pair of Vision Goggles worn over the head, which show the drone’s point of view. Rather than control the drone through control sticks, as with a typical drone, Antigravity’s Grip Controller uses hand gestures to control it. The goggles track head movements, so the operator just has to look wherever they want the on-drone camera to look.

DJI has utterly dominated the consumer drone market over the past few years, a thorough drubbing of the competition that, no doubt, has played into its current struggles with the US government.

Even as DJI sweats an impending December 23, 2025, deadline that could see it banned from selling drones in the American market, it’s announced a competitor to head off Antigravity’s threat of stealing its market share.

The Avata 360 arrives on the market in January 2026, not long after the Antigravity A1. Whether it lands on the American market comes down to the US government’s decision. There’s a lot at stake for DJI, and a lot at stake for Antigravity, too.

Insta360 has battled the DJI Osmo series in the action video camera space for a while now, and so it’s Insta360’s turn to horn in on DJI’s prime market territory. But launching a drone brand isn’t cheap.

If DJI receives the blessing of the US government to continue selling in the American market, it looks like we’re going to have a hell of a fight between these two brands, in a way we haven’t seen among consumer drones here.