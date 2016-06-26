What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 6/26

Summer is here, and I’m already asking where’s Fall. Can’t please me, at all. Anyway, Instagram was poppin’ this week (sorry, I’ll never use “poppin” again, I promise), so let’s focus on that while I go sweater shopping and cry over the Orange Is The New Black finale.

So when I first saw this photo, I was about to start singing “Hello? Is it me you’re looking for?” but instead broke into Adele’s “Hello? It’s me.” And that’s how I ruined music as we know it.

Videos by VICE

Happy birthday to the man that keeps me laughing constantly with the joy and love that he gives so freely. You are a blessing to all my brother! @lionelrichie A photo posted by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) on Jun 20, 2016 at 3:35pm PDT

It’s like, you want to constantly roll your eyes at Diplo until he takes his shirt off…or drops a new fire single. Such a conundrum.

#tbt Hong Kong #dirtyvibe @chaelincl @skrillex A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on Jun 23, 2016 at 10:46am PDT

So here’s photographic evidence that Blue Ivy dresses better than all of us, including her own father.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 21, 2016 at 8:00pm PDT

BRB I can’t stop sneezing while looking at DJ Khaled’s Major Key album cover.

Low key jealous of Ellie Goulding’s ability to wear pants that travel well beyond “ripped” and straight up into “holes on knees.” If I wore those I’d look like I’d fallen into a lion’s den and somehow made it out alive.

Thank you @sandroparis I’m on my way home! A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Jun 22, 2016 at 4:11pm PDT

And just when you want to write off Miley Cyrus completely, she comes through with a “goals as fuck” Instagram photo, complete with a badass afghan in the background.

#canuspotwoody A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 22, 2016 at 8:54am PDT

So tell me, Justin, what’s your favorite Misfits song? G’head, I’ll wait…

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 23, 2016 at 1:09pm PDT

Posting because I’d wear this outfit, and you can often find me in this exact same pose, minus the toned arms.

A photo posted by RemyBoyz“1738” (@fettywap1738) on Jun 19, 2016 at 4:04pm PDT

So, how does it feel to know French Montana’s pet has more bling than you?

mc4 A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Jun 22, 2016 at 5:18pm PDT

Real talk, we have all taken this exact same photo in the presence of clear skies and palm trees. Yet somehow Kelly Rowland makes it look like after this photo she went and walked on water for funsies.

A photo posted by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on Jun 20, 2016 at 2:13pm PDT

Same.

Sometimes a cookie is just a cookie! A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jun 24, 2016 at 4:43am PDT

Drake looks like that guy you meet at that resort in Punta Cana, and he ends up stealing your wallet and passport while you’re still asleep in his cabana after a night of Brugal and bad decisions.

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2016 at 10:31am PDT

Yo, nobody wears rainbows like Nina Sky wears rainbows. Also, #CombatBootsInTheSummerGoals.

Happy Pride Rhode Island! WE YOU! #rhodeislandpride A photo posted by Nina Sky | Nicole and Natalie (@yourfavoritetwins) on Jun 18, 2016 at 4:07pm PDT

Robyn Fenty: Reinventing backshots since 1988.

#SAUCY A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 21, 2016 at 6:50pm PDT

How does Gwen Stefani always manage to outdo herself? Like, every fucking photo is wedding photo quality. It’s infuriating, but in a good way.

South of France. photo by: Sophie Muller A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 23, 2016 at 1:23pm PDT

Kathy Iandoli feels a way about the Summer. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.