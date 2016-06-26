What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 6/26

Summer is here, and I’m already asking where’s Fall. Can’t please me, at all. Anyway, Instagram was poppin’ this week (sorry, I’ll never use “poppin” again, I promise), so let’s focus on that while I go sweater shopping and cry over the Orange Is The New Black finale.
So when I first saw this photo, I was about to start singing “Hello? Is it me you’re looking for?” but instead broke into Adele’s “Hello? It’s me.” And that’s how I ruined music as we know it.
It’s like, you want to constantly roll your eyes at Diplo until he takes his shirt off…or drops a new fire single. Such a conundrum.
So here’s photographic evidence that Blue Ivy dresses better than all of us, including her own father.
BRB I can’t stop sneezing while looking at DJ Khaled’s Major Key album cover.
Low key jealous of Ellie Goulding’s ability to wear pants that travel well beyond “ripped” and straight up into “holes on knees.” If I wore those I’d look like I’d fallen into a lion’s den and somehow made it out alive.
And just when you want to write off Miley Cyrus completely, she comes through with a “goals as fuck” Instagram photo, complete with a badass afghan in the background.
So tell me, Justin, what’s your favorite Misfits song? G’head, I’ll wait…
Posting because I’d wear this outfit, and you can often find me in this exact same pose, minus the toned arms.
So, how does it feel to know French Montana’s pet has more bling than you?
Real talk, we have all taken this exact same photo in the presence of clear skies and palm trees. Yet somehow Kelly Rowland makes it look like after this photo she went and walked on water for funsies.
Same.
Drake looks like that guy you meet at that resort in Punta Cana, and he ends up stealing your wallet and passport while you’re still asleep in his cabana after a night of Brugal and bad decisions.
Yo, nobody wears rainbows like Nina Sky wears rainbows. Also, #CombatBootsInTheSummerGoals.
Robyn Fenty: Reinventing backshots since 1988.
How does Gwen Stefani always manage to outdo herself? Like, every fucking photo is wedding photo quality. It’s infuriating, but in a good way.
Kathy Iandoli feels a way about the Summer. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.