What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 6/26

Summer is here, and I’m already asking where’s Fall. Can’t please me, at all. Anyway, Instagram was poppin’ this week (sorry, I’ll never use “poppin” again, I promise), so let’s focus on that while I go sweater shopping and cry over the Orange Is The New Black finale.

So when I first saw this photo, I was about to start singing “Hello? Is it me you’re looking for?” but instead broke into Adele’s “Hello? It’s me.” And that’s how I ruined music as we know it.

Happy birthday to the man that keeps me laughing constantly with the joy and love that he gives so freely. You are a blessing to all my brother! @lionelrichie

A photo posted by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) on

It’s like, you want to constantly roll your eyes at Diplo until he takes his shirt off…or drops a new fire single. Such a conundrum.

#tbt Hong Kong #dirtyvibe @chaelincl @skrillex

A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on

So here’s photographic evidence that Blue Ivy dresses better than all of us, including her own father.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

BRB I can’t stop sneezing while looking at DJ Khaled’s Major Key album cover.

Major Alert. I present to you the official cover to my 9th studio album Major . My greatest work to date. So it was only right that the cover of Major represents my journey on the road to more success and the passion it took to get here. Right now I’m in the jungle!!! I’m in the studio putting the final touches to my album. But it was so important I present this cover to fan luv to let you know I’M COMING!!!! Thank you to the iconic photographer @JonathanMannion for shooting me and the King of the jungle. Lion order!!! I will never stop!!! I got the !!!!!! I’m premiering the video to I Got The s featuring Jay Z and Future very very soon. It’s so close. I think I’ll let the album date go the same day too. Just for fan luv!!!! And yes you heard me right, Jay Z!!!!! Special cloth alert!!!! Iconic Video Moment Alert!!!!!!!! It’s coming very soon!!!! Be ready for the most powerful music and iconic artists all on Major . @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation #MAJOR THE ALBUM FULL OF PASSION PAIN AND SUCCESS AND BLESSINGS AND MORE WINS!! GOD IS THE GREATEST!

A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

Low key jealous of Ellie Goulding’s ability to wear pants that travel well beyond “ripped” and straight up into “holes on knees.” If I wore those I’d look like I’d fallen into a lion’s den and somehow made it out alive.

Thank you @sandroparis I’m on my way home!

A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on

And just when you want to write off Miley Cyrus completely, she comes through with a “goals as fuck” Instagram photo, complete with a badass afghan in the background.

#canuspotwoody

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

So tell me, Justin, what’s your favorite Misfits song? G’head, I’ll wait…

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Posting because I’d wear this outfit, and you can often find me in this exact same pose, minus the toned arms.

A photo posted by RemyBoyz“1738” (@fettywap1738) on

So, how does it feel to know French Montana’s pet has more bling than you?

mc4

A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on

Real talk, we have all taken this exact same photo in the presence of clear skies and palm trees. Yet somehow Kelly Rowland makes it look like after this photo she went and walked on water for funsies.

A photo posted by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on

Same.

Sometimes a cookie is just a cookie!

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

Drake looks like that guy you meet at that resort in Punta Cana, and he ends up stealing your wallet and passport while you’re still asleep in his cabana after a night of Brugal and bad decisions.

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Yo, nobody wears rainbows like Nina Sky wears rainbows. Also, #CombatBootsInTheSummerGoals.

Happy Pride Rhode Island! WE YOU! #rhodeislandpride

A photo posted by Nina Sky | Nicole and Natalie (@yourfavoritetwins) on

Robyn Fenty: Reinventing backshots since 1988.

#SAUCY

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

How does Gwen Stefani always manage to outdo herself? Like, every fucking photo is wedding photo quality. It’s infuriating, but in a good way.

South of France. photo by: Sophie Muller

A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Kathy Iandoli feels a way about the Summer. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.

