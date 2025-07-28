Iron Maiden Drummer Nicko McBrain Says No One Can ‘Replace’ Him

Last year, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain retired from touring with the band, and he’s making clear that no one can “replace” him.

At a recent show for his Titanium Tart project, McBrain was speaking to the audience, and he made some cheeky comments about Iron Maiden’s new live drummer, Simon Dawson. “ All of you know that I stepped back from touring with the band, and they’ve got a lovely lad. He’s a baby. He’s got a little tiny drum set,” he said, according to Blabbermouth.

Videos by VICE

“But here’s the thing: you may ask yourself, how do I feel about a new drummer taking my place after 42 years? Well, the simple answer is: I’m still the best-looking bloke in Iron Maiden,” McBrain joked. “I don’t know whether Simon would agree with me ’cause he probably thinks he’s the best-looking bloke, which I can assure you is not the case.”

Play video

Going on to comment on Dawson’s work behind the kit, McBrain said, “Bless his heart. But he’s doing a wonderful job, and I’m glad that you lot have welcomed him to the family. And regardless of whether or not he’s me, he’s not – there’s no one that can replace me. I’m not saying to rub my ego or be [like], ‘I am the best drummer for Maiden.’ Not at all.”

“So, yeah, thank you for bringing him into the family,” McBrain added. “They’re doing a splendid job out there, although Bruce’s timing is a little bit shaky here and there. But there’s nothing new there.”

Nicko McBrain has retired from touring with Iron Maiden

Eight months ago, ahead of a show in Brazil, Iron Maiden announced McBrain’s decision to exit the band in a live performance capacity, although he’ll still be recording with them. That night, at the concert, vocalist Bruce Dickinson celebrated McBrain’s time

“Tonight is a very special night, as some of you, I think probably all of you, will know, because this morning we announced, Nicko announced that he was stepping back from playing live drums with Iron Maiden,” Dickinson told the crowd. “For 42 years, Nicko’s been in this band. He was a drummer before I was a singer, he was a pilot before I was a pilot, and now he’s not leaving the band, but he’s just not playing live with us anymore.”

“So, we have a lot more music to get to tonight,” Dickinson added, “and I want the rest of the night to be a celebration of Nick, a celebration of the joy that he’s brought to everybody around the world, not just here in Brazil. All right? And with that, on we go!”