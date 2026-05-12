Is A New Palworld Game In The Works?

A new trademark and logo filing from Pocketpair suggests that the company has something new planned for fans of Palworld.

PocketPair Files Trademark for Palworld Online

Palworld definitely made a splash when it launched in early access in January 2024. The “Pokemon with guns” meme helped the game get a ton of surprise attention and then the following legal disputes from The Pokemon Company and Nintendo kept the game in the news for the following year.

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Now, the 1.0 version of Palworld is finally expected to arrive sometime this year, but the game’s creators may have something else in the works as well, according to a new trademark filing.

The new trademark, spotted by Gematsu via Inven, includes a title and a logo (featured above). The title Palworld Online is not something that has been revealed in any official Pocketpair marketing materials at this time.

Palworld Online’s trademark could relate to the 1.0 release of the game or it could be a reference to some other project that has yet to be announced. Palworld already includes online functionality for multiplayer co-op play, so it’s unclear whether this new branding relates to that functionality, some new component of the base game, or an entirely different project.

There is already a mobile version of Palworld in the works as well, but the name for that game is Palworld Mobile, so the Palworld Online trademark doesn’t seem to connect to that work.

If Palworld Online is a separate entity or a big change from the original early access release, this could signal some kind of shift to position the title as a live service game. It will be very interesting to see if this means that the game has Season Passes, Battle Passes, or other free-to-play mechanics and trappings in its future.

Whatever Palworld Online is, it will be interesting to see how similar it looks and plays to Pokemon and whether it provides any new openings for The Pokemon Company or Nintendo to take further action against the franchise.

For now, it seems like Palworld fans are going to have to wait for the developer to make an official announcement before they can better understand what Palworld Online is all about.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more news and updates on Palworld.

Palworld 1.0 is expected to launch sometime in 2026. At this time, Palworld Online has not been officially confirmed and has no release window.