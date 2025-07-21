Is ‘Princess Treatment’ a Harmless Trend or a Huge Red Flag?

Social media always has a way of labeling the most minor of “trends” in dating, one of the more recent ones being “princess treatment.” Someone who gets the princess treatment basically gets pampered by a romantic partner. Usually, this is the woman in the relationship. She usually is highly prioritized and cared for beyond the norm.

Wondering what the princess treatment looks like in action—and when it can become toxic? Let’s dive into it.

Videos by VICE

What Is ‘Princess Treatment’?

“Princess Treatment” essentially refers to a romantic dynamic where one person in a relationship gets treated like royalty. Usually, this describes dramatic acts of service that are typically unsustainable in an average relationship.

In other words, their partner goes above and beyond for them, planning elaborate dates or going out of their way to make the person feel adored. They might buy them flowers every week, surprise them with their favorite food, or leave little notes of affirmation around the house.

While this might seem like the bare minimum in some cases, many feel that these grand gestures create a sort of power dynamic, where the “princess” in the relationship is placed on a pedestal.

Why Is Princess Treatment So Popular?

Tons of TikTokers talk about craving and even expecting the princess treatment from a romantic partner. Usually, this is because they want to feel pursued, chased, and important—like their partner adores them and shows it.

Typically, what the person is actually craving is emotional validation. When someone uses acts of service to prove their love, it often makes the other person feel special and reassured of their partner’s feelings for them.

Not to mention, today, many women are riveting back to old-school expectations. They want to ease back into their femininity, allowing the man to take control. This leap toward a “soft life” is one that’s seemingly taking over today.

Princess Treatment Controvesy

As with anything, social media often takes these “trends” a little too far. We always have individuals who carry out unhealthy extremes.

On one end, many women are feeling entitled to luxurious trips and expensive gifts, oftentimes without giving the same type of treatment in return. This can lead to an imbalance of effort or unmet needs for the other partner.

On the other end, however, some partners—the ones giving the princess treatment—actually use it as a form of control over their significant other. For example, one TikToker who shall remain nameless is receiving a ton of heat for being caught up in a “cult”-like dynamic with her husband. Allegedly, she doesn’t even look waitstaff in the eyes when out at a restaurant, because her man orders for her.

Couldn’t be me.

What Is Healthy Princess Treatment?

After reading all of the above, you might be wondering…is there such a thing as healthy princess treatment? I’d like to think so—but I also think it’s more mutual than most people view it.

For example, sure, you can totally expect your partner to treat you like royalty. However, are you matching their energy? Mutual appreciation and support are crucial to maintaining a healthy and loving connection, free of resentment.

Both partners should respect each other and show consistent effort. Otherwise, the princess treatment will likely not be sustainable—or worse: it will be conditional.

Princess treatment goes far beyond just grand gestures and materialism. It’s about making your partner feel loved, supported, and considered—all of which can be done without over-the-top, expensive gifts.