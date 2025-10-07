Is Resident Evil Requiem Getting a PS5 Exclusive Demo Soon?

A new rumor claims that a Resident Evil Requiem PS5 demo could be coming soon. If true, it would be the same gameplay slice that was playable at Gamescom, PAX West, and New York Comic Con. However, is the RE9 PS5 demo leak actually true?

Resident Evil Requiem PS5 Demo Rumored After Deleted Post

Screenshot: Capcom

Back in August, Gamescom 2025 attendees got to play a 12-minute demo of Resident Evil Requiem. The demo mainly consisted of first-person and third-person gameplay of Grace Ashcroft, who explores a mysterious mansion before getting chased by a terrifying monster. However, many Resident Evil fans have been wondering whether the demo would be released to console owners. After all, previous RE games have done this.

According to a post on Reddit, Resident Evil Requiem may actually get a PS5 demo. The rumor first started in a thread that claimed the official Resident Evil X account made a post that said, “The gameplay of the public event demo will be on PS5.” Unfortunately, the tweet that was linked in the subreddit has now been deleted, so it’s impossible to confirm whether the official Re_Games account actually wrote it or not.

Screenshot: Reddit

The tweet was reportedly updating fans about Resident Evil Requiem being featured at New York Comic Con this year, which runs from October 9 to the 12th. Even if the Reddit rumor is true, the post is pretty vague. For example, it could just mean that the public demo at NYCC is running on a PS5.

Still, the deleted tweet sparked speculation that it was confirming a RE9 PS5 demo. All that said, I would take this with a major grain of salt, as the supposed X post is now deleted, and there is no other source for this.

Could RE9 Demo Be PS5-Exclusive?

Screenshot: Capcom

Another question that many players have is whether a Resident Evil Requiem demo would be PS5-exclusive. After all, the Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village demos were both exclusive to PlayStation devices. When Resident Evil Requiem was revealed at June’s Summer Games Fest, it further raised questions over whether its exclusivity with Sony was now over.

Previously, games in the RE series have been announced at PlayStation State of Plays. At the time of writing, Capcom hasn’t confirmed anything. However, we did recently get a RE9 PS5 trailer that was posted on their official YouTube channel. But outside of that, there hasn’t been anything else that indicated they are partnering with Sony to market the game.

Screenshot: Capcom

So will the Resident Evil Requiem demo be PS5-exclusive? Assuming we get one, it could go either way at this point. I could totally see Sony doing background deals to secure a demo. But given the way RE9 has been revealed so far, I could also see the demo being multi-platform.

Regardless, hopefully, we hear more about a potential demo soon. With all the major gaming conventions wrapping up, Capcom may want to release the demo to the public. Resident Evil Requiem is only four months away from release now, so it’s time for one.